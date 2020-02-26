Bluetooth MCUs with NFC peripheral

NXP Semiconductors announced the availability of its QN9090 and QN9030 Bluetooth 5 System on Chip (SoC) with hardware compatible options for 802.15.4, multiprotocol RF, and optional NFC technology. The latest additions to its QN series of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices enable next-generation intelligent connected devices thanks to a wide operating temperature range, a comprehensive mix of analog and digital peripherals, and BLE mesh support.
The devices are powered by an Arm Cortex-M4 running at 48 MHz and include up to 640 KB onboard Flash and 152 KB SRAM, providing storage space and flexibility for complex applications and safe over-the-air (OTA) updates. The QN Series devices are aimed at developers creating products for diverse IoT applications such as personal healthcare devices, sports and fitness trackers, connected appliances, building and home automation, toys and gaming peripherals, as well as beacons and mesh networks.
