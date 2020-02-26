Video Reel 1: February

This video from STMicroelectronics shows how you can download the free TouchGFX GUI software, try the out-of-the-box supported STM32H7B3I-DK, and eliminate the need for external RAM, when developing your next embedded UI (user interface).

The AI revolution is transforming industries, reaching products that are smaller and more affordable than ever before. Many companies have been constrained by the challenges of size, power, and AI computeDesigners can easily migrate small electronic devices from legacy USB Micro-A or Micro-B interconnects to the latest Type-C style with the STMicroelectronics TCPP01-M12 port protector, which satisfiesSTMicroelectronics’ latest STM32H7A3, STM32H7B3, and STM32H7B0 Value Line microcontrollers (MCUs) combine 280 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 core performance, high memory density, and power savings for future generationsSilicon Labs has announced a new open-source licensing model for the Micrium µC/ family of RTOS (real-time operating system) components. By adopting permissive licence terms for the µC/ components, theMouser Electronics has released the final instalment of its award-winning ‘Engineering Big Ideas’ video series, presented by celebrity engineer and television presenter Grant Imahara. The video can beIt is now possible to add LoRaWAN gateways and LoRaWAN devices to Thingstream, giving developers quick, easy on-boarding, and the full power of Thingstream’s MQTT broker, and Data Flow Manager. This newThe increasing demand for higher data rates in telecommunications and higher resolution in industrial systems is pushing the frequency of operation higher for the electronics that support them. Many ofDiodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant forThe ADHV4702-1 is a high-voltage (220 V), unity-gain, stable precision operational amplifier. The next generation of proprietary semiconductor processes and innovative architecture from Analog DevicesProTek Devices has introduced a new bidirectional, asymmetrical TVS(transient voltage suppressor) array component for circuit protection in medical electronic devices, smartphones, audio/video inputs,