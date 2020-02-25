STM32CubeMonitor for runtime variable monitoring

The STM32CubeMonitor family of tools helps to fine-tune and diagnose STM32 applications at runtime by reading and visualising their variables in real time. In addition to specialised versions (power, RF, USB-PD), the versatile STM32CubeMonitor provides a flow-based graphical editor to build custom dashboards simply and quickly add widgets such as gauges, bar graphs and plots. With non-intrusive monitoring, STM32CubeMonitor preserves the real-time behaviour of applications and complements traditional debugging tools to perform application profiling.
With remote monitoring and native support for multi-format displays, STM32CubeMonitor enables users to monitor applications across a network, test multiple devices simultaneously and perform visualisation on various host devices such as PCs, tablets, or mobile phones. Moreover, with the direct support of the Node-RED open community, STM32CubeMonitor allows an unlimited choice of extensions to address a wide diversity of application types.
NVIDIA-powered computing for AI at the edge 26 February 2020, Altron Arrow
, Computer/Embedded Technology
The AI revolution is transforming industries, reaching products that are smaller and more affordable than ever before. Many companies have been constrained by the challenges of size, power, and AI compute
USB Type-C port protector 26 February 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
Designers can easily migrate small electronic devices from legacy USB Micro-A or Micro-B interconnects to the latest Type-C style with the STMicroelectronics TCPP01-M12 port protector, which satisfies
MCUs for new-generation smart objects 26 February 2020, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics' latest STM32H7A3, STM32H7B3, and STM32H7B0 Value Line microcontrollers (MCUs) combine 280 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 core performance, high memory density, and power savings for future generations
Video reel: TouchGFX GUI software 26 February 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
This video from STMicroelectronics shows how you can download the free TouchGFX GUI software, try the out-of-the-box supported STM32H7B3I-DK, and eliminate the need for external RAM, when developing your
Thingstream extends LoRaWAN support 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
It is now possible to add LoRaWAN gateways and LoRaWAN devices to Thingstream, giving developers quick, easy on-boarding, and the full power of Thingstream's MQTT broker, and Data Flow Manager. This new
GaN is breaking barriers for RF power amplifiers 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The increasing demand for higher data rates in telecommunications and higher resolution in industrial systems is pushing the frequency of operation higher for the electronics that support them. Many of
PCIe 2.0 packet switches 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for
Unity gain operational amplifier 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADHV4702-1 is a high-voltage (220 V), unity-gain, stable precision operational amplifier. The next generation of proprietary semiconductor processes and innovative architecture from Analog Devices
TVS array for medical electronics 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
ProTek Devices has introduced a new bidirectional, asymmetrical TVS(transient voltage suppressor) array component for circuit protection in medical electronic devices, smartphones, audio/video inputs,
High-power TVS components 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
ProTek Devices has introduced a family of high-powered transient voltage suppressor components for circuit protection in DC, AC and remote transmission line applications. The family of TVS components