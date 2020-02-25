Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade

25 February 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 is designed for the increasing number of wireless high-speed connections that will be required in the vehicle. This ranges from ultra HD video infotainment streaming and screen mirroring, to wireless back-up cameras and cloud connectivity as well as vehicle systems maintenance and diagnostics. Bluetooth 5.1 provides direction finding along with long range, enabling applications such as keyless entry systems.

JODY W3 operates simultaneously at 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz to enable the highest possible performance in terms of data rates. The new Wi-Fi 6 standard also allows for a higher density of devices and less data congestion, precisely the environment found in the vehicle. Concurrent dual Wi-Fi together with Bluetooth ensure that optimal data transfer is achieved while maintaining stable and clear telephony links. Naturally, Wi-Fi 6 is backward-compatible with previous standards, enabling continued interoperability with legacy hardware.

The JODY W3 module series also provides simultaneous operation modes supporting Access Point (AP), with up to 32 stations, Station (STA) and Wi-Fi Direct (P2P). This opens up new approaches to the implementation of over-the-air (OTA) updates, wireless vehicle diagnostics, interaction with electric vehicle charging infrastructure and map updates. Security support for WPA3 is also implemented, delivering more robust authentication and increased cryptographic strength.

Offered in a compact 13,8 x 19,8 mm form factor, this new series is compatible with u-blox JODY W1 and JODY W2 modules. The module is automotive grade, conforming to AEC Q100 Grade 2.

