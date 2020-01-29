Automotive-compliant power transformers

26 February 2020 Passive Components

Bourns’ inductive components product line is introducing the high clearance/creepage distance isolation power transformer Model HCT Series. These AEC-Q200 compliant high-voltage isolation push-pull transformers are driven by 3,3 – 5 V input and deliver 3,3 – 15 V up to 350 mA output, configured in a variety of turns ratios in a compact size.

The transformers are designed to support isolated interface power for CAN, RS-485, RS-422, RS-232, SPI, I2C, and lower-power LANs in a range of applications such as Industry 4.0 and low/medium risk medical (sensors, communication PHY, RS-485, metering), circuits requiring low DC power and any application that requires isolation from potentially hazardous voltages (e.g. from a high-voltage battery)

The Model HCT series is built with a ferrite toroid core for high coupling factor and efficiency. The reinforced isolation, 8 mm minimum clearance/creepage distance, and 4,2 kV @ 60 seconds voltage withstanding provide an elevated degree of isolation from high-voltage hazards.

These transformers are designed for isolation power supplies using Texas Instruments SN6501 and SN6505B isolation transformer drivers, are compatible with spread spectrum modulation for reduced emissions, and are compliant with IEC 60950-1, IEC 62368-1, IEC 60664-1 and AEC-Q200 standards.

