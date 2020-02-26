Yamaha to feature latest surface-mount automation

26 February 2020
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Europe SMT Section will highlight its next-generation machine platform with the new YRM20 surface mounter for data-intensive intelligent manufacturing at SMTconnect 2020 in Nuremberg, due to be held from 5-7 May 2020. The Yamaha booth will also feature integrated material handling with the YST15 intelligent component storage tower, software tools to boost productivity and inline modular surface-mount equipment of the Yamaha Total Line Solution.
Making its European debut, the YRM20 introduces Yamaha’s next-generation platform optimised for high-speed, high-volume communication and accelerated data sharing. In addition, the new HM inline head and RM rotary multipurpose head that interfaces efficiently with the latest high-speed feeder, increase speed and versatility. The YRM20 also introduces a new high-precision board mount, new conveyor for faster transport and board replacement, overdrive motion for increased productivity and advanced, intuitive GUI with focused controls and easier component setup.
Also ready to power smart factories to increased productivity, the YST15 intelligent component storage tower can store up to 1500 reels, load and unload up to 27 reels in one batch and connect with surface-mount lines to coordinate replenishment automatically.
The next-generation software platform will feature in a dedicated display area to demonstrate the latest tools to accelerate equipment programming and setup, simplify real-time control, assist troubleshooting and traceability and automate data analysis to inform manufacturing and business decision making.
From the Yamaha Total Line Solution, the booth will feature the YSP10 fast-cycle printer with automatic stencil replacement, YSM20R high-speed modular mounter for high axis speeds and non-stop operation, YSi-SP 3D solder-paste inspection system and YSi-V hybrid 2D/3D/4-direction AOI system.
Yamaha technical experts and sales engineers will be available at the booth throughout the event to explain how the company’s innovative equipment solutions and software tools support smart manufacturing and increase productivity and quality.
