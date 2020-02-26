Categories

Water-based decoating of coating frames

26 February 2020 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

ATRON DC, made by Zestron, is the market’s first and only water-based decoater for conformal coating frames. Its unique formulation guarantees both a high level of worker safety and very strong cleaning performance with good material compatibility – both with cleaning systems and coating frames or tools. ATRON DC makes the use of aggressive stripper chemicals unnecessary and obselete. It is designed to be used in ultrasonic and immersion systems, but is able to work with all common systems in your maintenance area.


ATRON DC is specifically developed for maximum decoating power at the highest level of operator safety. It reliably removes different coating materials, such as acrylics, polyurethane, epoxy, UV curable types or parylene, from coating frames, pallets and fixtures. ATRON DC is suitable for all maintenance cleaning machine types, especially dip tank and ultrasonic processes.

For more information contact Electronic Industry Supplies, +27 11 726 6758, hreispty@iafrica.com, www.eispty.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 726 6758
Fax: 086 510 7402
Email: hreispty@iafrica.com
www: www.eispty.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electronic Industry Supplies


