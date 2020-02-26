Water-based decoating of coating frames

ATRON DC, made by Zestron, is the market’s first and only water-based decoater for conformal coating frames. Its unique formulation guarantees both a high level of worker safety and very strong cleaning performance with good material compatibility – both with cleaning systems and coating frames or tools. ATRON DC makes the use of aggressive stripper chemicals unnecessary and obselete. It is designed to be used in ultrasonic and immersion systems, but is able to work with all common systems in your maintenance area.

