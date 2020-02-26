Spring finger stocks and contact gaskets

26 February 2020 Circuit & System Protection

Kemtron’s beryllium copper (BeCu) spring finger stocks and contact gaskets are manufactured by punching or etching a thin BeCu strip which is pressed and formed into the required final shape and then heat treated to give it ‘shape memory’. Due to their high conductivity, BeCu gaskets provide good EMI/RFI shielding together with low closure force properties, and are available in a number of plated finishes and mounting styles.

Beryllium copper EMI gaskets have superior mechanical spring characteristics and high electrical conductivity, making them ideally suited to shielding applications where frequent access is required, such as shielded room doors. These are available in profiles to suit most EMI shielding applications including grounding. Many plating finishes are available to address galvanic compatibility concerns and enhance shielding performance.

They are available in a large range of standard profiles in strips, generally 406 mm long. Longer lengths are available with some in continuous lengths. Gaskets can be applied using adhesive tape, or can be slot mounted, clipped on or soldered and in addition to the standard finish can also be supplied in tin, nickel, silver and many more finishes.

BeCu fingers are suited for use in high cycling RFI/EMI and EMP applications where frequent access is required, as their construction makes them resistant to fatigue and only low compression forces are needed.

For more information contact Vepac Electronics, +27 11 454 8053 , sales@vepac.co.za, www.vepac.co.za

Vepac Electronics





