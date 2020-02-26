Kemtron’s beryllium copper (BeCu) spring finger stocks and contact gaskets are manufactured by punching or etching a thin BeCu strip which is pressed and formed into the required final shape and then heat treated to give it ‘shape memory’. Due to their high conductivity, BeCu gaskets provide good EMI/RFI shielding together with low closure force properties, and are available in a number of plated finishes and mounting styles.
Beryllium copper EMI gaskets have superior mechanical spring characteristics and high electrical conductivity, making them ideally suited to shielding applications where frequent access is required, such as shielded room doors. These are available in profiles to suit most EMI shielding applications including grounding. Many plating finishes are available to address galvanic compatibility concerns and enhance shielding performance.
They are available in a large range of standard profiles in strips, generally 406 mm long. Longer lengths are available with some in continuous lengths. Gaskets can be applied using adhesive tape, or can be slot mounted, clipped on or soldered and in addition to the standard finish can also be supplied in tin, nickel, silver and many more finishes.
BeCu fingers are suited for use in high cycling RFI/EMI and EMP applications where frequent access is required, as their construction makes them resistant to fatigue and only low compression forces are needed.
Soldering iron tester 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s FG-101B is a soldering iron tester for measurement of tip temperature, leak voltage, and tip to ground resistance, for daily maintenance of a soldering station. Control of tip temperature, leak ...
Read more...Modular DIN rail enclosure range 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics ...
Read more...Customisable industrial display 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
Topcon Positioning Group announces a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation ...
Read more...Rectifier chip diodes 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Portable electronics, communications, computing and video equipment manufacturers are challenging the semiconductor industry to develop increasingly power efficient solutions with smaller electronics ...
Read more...Steering diode/TVS array for display interfaces 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
ProTek Devices has introduced a new steering diode transient voltage suppressor (TVS) array for circuit protection across popular consumer electronic display interfaces. The new PUSB403 device is ideal ...
Read more...PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...
Read more...Programmable DC power supply 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power announced a new single-output programmable DC power supply that is ideal for use in a wide variety of applications including laboratory, production, and embedded test and measurement. Multiple ...
Read more...USB Type-C port protector 26 February 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
Designers can easily migrate small electronic devices from legacy USB Micro-A or Micro-B interconnects to the latest Type-C style with the STMicroelectronics TCPP01-M12 port protector, which satisfies ...
Read more...Plastic IoT and sensor enclosures 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
CamdenBoss has kickstarted the new year with the unveiling of its latest enclosure addition.
The 1500 series universal smart enclosure features 45° angles providing versatility whilst remaining in tune ...
Read more...Modular DIN rail enclosure range 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics ...