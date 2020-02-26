Waveguide electromechanical relay switches

Pasternack has just launched a new series of double ridge waveguide electromechanical relay switches which perform over broader frequency bands, making them ideal for applications involved with electronic warfare, electronic countermeasures, microwave radio, VSAT, radar, test instrumentation, and research and development.

This selection of 12 new models are now available featuring broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6,5 GHz to 40 GHz in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations. Designs support WRD-650, WRD-750 and WRD-180 waveguide sizes.

Impressive typical performance includes 2,5 dB insertion loss, 80 dB isolation and up to 8,5 kW power handling capability. Desirable features include latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, position indicators with manual override, and patented motor drive with arc suppression. These fully weatherised rugged Mil-grade packages are designed for 100% humidity exposure across a -40°C to +85°C operating temperatures and support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





