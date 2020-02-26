Pasternack has just launched a new series of double ridge waveguide electromechanical relay switches which perform over broader frequency bands, making them ideal for applications involved with electronic warfare, electronic countermeasures, microwave radio, VSAT, radar, test instrumentation, and research and development.
This selection of 12 new models are now available featuring broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6,5 GHz to 40 GHz in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations. Designs support WRD-650, WRD-750 and WRD-180 waveguide sizes.
Impressive typical performance includes 2,5 dB insertion loss, 80 dB isolation and up to 8,5 kW power handling capability. Desirable features include latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, position indicators with manual override, and patented motor drive with arc suppression. These fully weatherised rugged Mil-grade packages are designed for 100% humidity exposure across a -40°C to +85°C operating temperatures and support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate.
Wi-Fi 6 modules in automotive grade 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the JODY W3 series, multiradio modules featuring Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO and dual mode Bluetooth 5.1. Supporting the latest IEEE 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, JODY W3 ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave waveguide antennas 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its offering of mmWave (millimetre-wave) waveguide antennas to address the growing number of 5G and other high-frequency applications.
The company’s lineup has added 54 new models ...
Read more...Front end module for RF range extension 26 February 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF21540 is a ‘plug and play’ range extender offering enhanced link robustness with an integrated power amplifier (PA)/low noise amplifier (LNA) for use in Nordic Semiconductor’s low-power, short-range ...
Read more...Full IoT hardware and software platform 26 February 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas EDGE Connect solution is a next-generation IoT hardware and software platform that provides full cellular, Bluetooth and GPS capabilities with sensor integration – all from an ultra-low-power ...
Read more...Patch antenna for positioning 26 February 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADFGP.25A from Taoglas is an embedded dual-pin patch antenna that covers GPS L1, GLONASS L1CR and L1PT, Galileo E2 and L1, and BeiDou B1 bands. It delivers a gain of over 32,8 dB with a 3 V supply ...
Read more...BT 5 module supports NFC, Thread and Zigbee 26 February 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BMD-341 from u-blox is a standalone Bluetooth 5 module that supports NFC, Thread and Zigbee (IEEE 802.15.4)
connectivity for portable, extremely low-power embedded systems. This module is based ...
Read more...Fixed-frequency RF synthesiser 26 February 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LT-2672-02 from EM Research is a fixed-frequency synthesizer that generates an output signal at 2672,5 MHz using an external 100 MHz reference. It generates a signal that has an output power of 15 dBm ...
Read more...5G NR antenna portfolio showcased 26 February 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Taoglas’ leading portfolio of 5G new radio (NR) antennas for both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies covers global cellular technology bands with both embedded and external antennas, as well as combination ...