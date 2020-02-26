STM32CubeMonitor for runtime variable monitoring

The STM32CubeMonitor family of tools helps to fine-tune and diagnose STM32 applications at runtime by reading and visualising their variables in real time. In addition to specialised versions (power, RF, USB-PD), the versatile STM32CubeMonitor provides a flow-based graphical editor to build custom dashboards simply and quickly add widgets such as gauges, bar graphs and plots. With non-intrusive monitoring, STM32CubeMonitor preserves the real-time behaviour of applications and complements traditional debugging tools to perform application profiling.
With remote monitoring and native support for multi-format displays, STM32CubeMonitor enables users to monitor applications across a network, test multiple devices simultaneously and perform visualisation on various host devices such as PCs, tablets, or mobile phones. Moreover, with the direct support of the Node-RED open community, STM32CubeMonitor allows an unlimited choice of extensions to address a wide diversity of application types.
