Company profile: SMTech

It also provides a full turnkey solution, should its customers require this type of service.

The company has a very modern manufacturing facility with high-speed SMT lines, automatic optical inspection, X-ray capability and other state-of-the-art equipment to manufacture any electronic device. For those customers whose product is still at a prototype phase, SMTech has an assembly line to cater for such needs.

SMTech has changed hands over the last few years. It was founded by Steve Mills in the late 1980s to early 1990s. In 2012 Mike Goodyer bought the company and incorporated it into the Microtronix family. Seeing the need for black economic empowerment, as of last year, he transferred ownership of SMTech to Evelyn Chiliza and Shaun Rampursad, both of whom had worked for Mike at Microtronix for the past 19 years. Hence SMTech is a Level 1 BBBEE company with complete black ownership and is also ISO 9001 accredited.

Currently with 26 staff members, growth at SMTech over the years prompted it to relocate to Miracle Park in Centurion, which now provides larger and more suitable premises. At the end of 2019, five of its staff members went on retirement and it subsequently employed some vibrant youth to replace the retirees.

The company has two members on its sales team, namely James Loggie and Shaun Rampursad, who are responsible for interacting with its existing customers and entertaining any new ones that wish to manufacture with it. Between the top management of SMTech, it can boast nearly 60 years of work experience and have ‘seen it all’. Furthermore, due to its close relationship with Mike Goodyer and the Microtronix group, it can call on any help and guidance should the need arise.

Looking towards the future, SMTech plans to employ youth between the ages of 18 to 25 years, and although these youth may not have any experience the company is prepared to train them in the field of electronics manufacturing and assembly, in its effort to help with the youth unemployment in our country.

