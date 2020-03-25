25 March 2020Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Hakko’s FG-101B is a soldering iron tester for measurement of tip temperature, leak voltage, and tip to ground resistance, for daily maintenance of a soldering station. Control of tip temperature, leak voltage, and tip to ground resistance is required for a grounded soldering station for electronic components.
The unit has an auto-hold function whereby the measurement will end automatically when the displayed tip temperature is stabilised. Individual differences in temperature measurement can be minimised. Measurement results can be sent via infrared data transmission to an IoT capable soldering station, such as the FN-1010, and be recorded automatically.
It also provides a full turnkey solution, should its customers require this type of service.
The company has a very modern manufacturing facility with high-speed SMT lines, automatic optical inspection,
RFiber Solutions recently announced the addition of Transline Technologies Inc. (TTI) to its growing portfolio of electronics and RF/microwave suppliers. "The addition of TTI adds a competitive and very
PACE Worldwide's new TD-100A ergonomic soldering iron maintains the comfort and feel of the original TD-100 handpiece yet contains many enhancements. The TD-100A's Cool Touch design features all-aluminium
BTU International announced that it now supports the Hermes standard, officially referred to as IPC-HERMES-9852. Hermes links individual machines together with a direct form of horizontal communication.
The ...
"Contract manufacturing is not for the fainthearted and my respected colleagues and competitors will attest to this." – Mike Goodyer.
Its unique formulation guarantees both a high level of worker safety and very strong cleaning performance with good material compatibility – both with cleaning systems and coating frames or tools. ATRON
Essegi designs its ISM Material Management Software solutions to eliminate human errors, to reduce storage space, to decrease setup time and to guarantee high quality, thanks to traceability and MSL control.
Essegi's
Essegi’s ...
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics
Topcon Positioning Group announces a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost