Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Water-based decoating of coating frames

25 March 2020 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Its unique formulation guarantees both a high level of worker safety and very strong cleaning performance with good material compatibility – both with cleaning systems and coating frames or tools. ATRON DC makes the use of aggressive stripper chemicals unnecessary and obsolete. It is designed to be used in ultrasonic and immersion systems, but is able to work with all common systems in your maintenance area.

ATRON DC is specifically developed for maximum decoating power at the highest level of operator safety. It reliably removes different coating materials, such as acrylics, polyurethane, epoxy, UV curable types or parylene, from coating frames, pallets and fixtures. ATRON DC is suitable for all maintenance cleaning machine types, especially dip tank and ultrasonic processes.


Tel: +27 11 726 6758
Fax: 086 510 7402
Email: hreispty@iafrica.com
www: www.eispty.co.za
