Water-based decoating of coating frames

ATRON DC is specifically developed for maximum decoating power at the highest level of operator safety. It reliably removes different coating materials, such as acrylics, polyurethane, epoxy, UV curable types or parylene, from coating frames, pallets and fixtures. ATRON DC is suitable for all maintenance cleaning machine types, especially dip tank and ultrasonic processes.

Its unique formulation guarantees both a high level of worker safety and very strong cleaning performance with good material compatibility – both with cleaning systems and coating frames or tools. ATRON DC makes the use of aggressive stripper chemicals unnecessary and obsolete. It is designed to be used in ultrasonic and immersion systems, but is able to work with all common systems in your maintenance area.

Further reading:

Company profile: SMTech

25 March 2020, SMTech , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

RFiber adds specialist PCB manufacturer to its stable

25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

Tip-heater cartridge soldering iron

25 March 2020, MyKay Tronics , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

BTU supports Hermes standard

25 March 2020, MyKay Tronics , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

Soldering iron tester

25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

All good things come to an end

25 March 2020, Microtronix Manufacturing , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Read more...

Intelligent storage management system

25 March 2020, Zetech , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

Yamaha to feature latest surface-mount automation

26 February 2020, Truth Electronic Manufacturing , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

Water-based decoating of coating frames

26 February 2020, Electronic Industry Supplies , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

Silicone heat transfer compound

26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

...

Read more...

It also provides a full turnkey solution, should its customers require this type of service. The company has a very modern manufacturing facility with high-speed SMT lines, automatic optical inspection,RFiber Solutions recently announced the addition of Transline Technologies Inc. (TTI) to its growing portfolio of electronics and RF/microwave suppliers. “The addition of TTI adds a competitive and veryPACE Worldwide’s new TD-100A ergonomic soldering iron maintains the comfort and feel of the original TD-100 handpiece yet contains many enhancements. The TD-100A’s Cool Touch design features all-aluminiumBTU International announced that it now supports the Hermes standard, officially referred to as IPC-HERMES-9852. Hermes links individual machines together with a direct form of horizontal communication. TheHakko’s FG-101B is a soldering iron tester for measurement of tip temperature, leak voltage, and tip to ground resistance, for daily maintenance of a soldering station. Control of tip temperature, leak“Contract manufacturing is not for the fainthearted and my respected colleagues and competitors will attest to this.” – Mike Goodyer.Essegi designs its ISM Material Management Software solutions to eliminate human errors, to reduce storage space, to decrease setup time and to guarantee high quality, thanks to traceability and MSL control. Essegi’sYamaha Motor Europe SMT Section will highlight its next-generation machine platform with the new YRM20 surface mounter for data-intensive intelligent manufacturing at SMTconnect 2020 in Nuremberg, dueATRON DC, made by Zestron, is the market’s first and only water-based decoater for conformal coating frames. Its unique formulation guarantees both a high level of worker safety and very strong cleaningElectrolube’s HTSP provides enhanced thermal conductivity together with the very wide temperature range obtained by using silicone-based oils. Available in 50 ml tubes for easy application, it is a modified