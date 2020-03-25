Intelligent storage management system

Essegi designs its ISM Material Management Software solutions to eliminate human errors, to reduce storage space, to decrease setup time and to guarantee high quality, thanks to traceability and MSL control.

Essegi’s aim is to share its experience and to suggest the best integration of its storage products into printed circuit board (PCB) production lines. All ISM products comply with Industry 4.0 – Essegi software can be integrated with any ERP system, MES system, or pick-and-place lines and other machines in your factory.

The company’s Ultraflex series requires no pre-configuration and no compromise on storage mix. With the ISM 1800, ISM 3600 and ISM 3900 you don’t need to pre-set the height of the inner positions to stock the components, because the system is able to dynamically adjust the internal subdivision of space to accommodate changing mixes of reel heights from 8 up to 88 mm.

Featuring very fast material management and quick kitting set up time, the system can extract 27 reels in 60 seconds of operator time and insert 54 reels in 60 seconds. The Ultraflex Series doubles storage capacity, thanks to the special case that has two positions and to the system that is able to read two different reel codes at the same time. The system stores not only reels and JEDEC trays, but also any other material and components that fit in its cases, both 7 and 15 inches wide and up to 88 mm tall.

Essegi’s systems are engineered to be modular. The ISM 3600 can be used independently or can be used in combination with different systems, together with its expansion partner ISM 3900, or equipped with MIM and EEM to allow fully automatic access to the towers.

The Ultraflex series stores components without vacuum bags, because it is able to adjust and monitor humidity, to maintain an internal environment below 5% RH. With different hardware options (up to 12 dehumidifiers, or the FRU – Fast Recovery Unit) the intelligent storage solution is able to take humidity down to optimal levels in a very short time, even under strong humidity conditions.

Thanks to the software interface, the floor life of each component can be monitored: the expiration date and time is calculated and plotted with absolute precision. The software prevents the use of components whose period of exposure to humidity higher than 5% has expired. The expired components can be extracted quickly from the unit.

Thanks to the precision camera readers and reels picture traceability software option, the system is able to collect real-time pictures and data of the components and issue powerful reports through which the products and process information can be traced. A comprehensive range of traceability queries are available: serial number, date code, location, product, supplier, time horizon and MSD status. All pictures will be saved inside the database and it will be possible to view them easily at any time.

For more information contact Zetech, +27 11 609 1244, inna@zetech.co.za, www.zetech.co.za

