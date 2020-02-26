Elegant and functional handheld enclosures

Hammond Electronics has launched its new 1552 family of handheld enclosures. Initially available in six sizes, the IP54 rated UL94-V0 flame-retardant ABS enclosure features an ergonomic design that fits comfortably into the hand, enabling it to be used for long periods in applications such as a machine controller or an electric hoist control.
The end panels are removable for easy modification, and for use with flying cables, an alternative end-panel with an integral rubberised cord protector and a strain relief bracket is available. An optional wall mounted holder allows the unit to be stored in a convenient location when not in use.
The 1552 can also be used as a desktop enclosure. All the launch sizes are 50 mm wide and either 22 or 30 mm high, with both heights available in lengths of 70, 110 and 150 mm. All sizes are available as standard in black and grey with a satin texture.
A recess for a membrane keyboard or a display is moulded in the top face and PCB standoffs are moulded in the base section. The top is secured to the base with four self-tapping colour-coded screws; snap closures are fitted to the centre of the longer units to prevent bowing.
Electrocomp launches new website 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, News
Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their ...
Read more...Modular DIN rail enclosure range 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics ...
Read more...Rectifier chip diodes 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Portable electronics, communications, computing and video equipment manufacturers are challenging the semiconductor industry to develop increasingly power efficient solutions with smaller electronics ...
Read more...Modern flanged enclosures for IIoT and sensor applications 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
OKW Gehäusesysteme has expanded its range of enclosures with the new EASYTEC. The special feature of this enclosure range is that there are fully integrated lugs on the short end faces of the bottom part. ...
Read more...Plastic IoT and sensor enclosures 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
CamdenBoss has kickstarted the new year with the unveiling of its latest enclosure addition.
The 1500 series universal smart enclosure features 45° angles providing versatility whilst remaining in tune ...
Read more...Electrocomp launches new website 26 February 2020, Electrocomp
, News
Electrocomp is inviting visitors to explore its new website, which has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see their ...
Read more...Modular DIN rail enclosure range 26 February 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics ...
Read more...Automotive-compliant power transformers 26 February 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
Bourns’ inductive components product line is introducing the high clearance/creepage distance isolation power transformer Model HCT Series. These AEC-Q200 compliant high-voltage isolation push-pull transformers ...
Read more...Ultra-low pressure sensor 26 February 2020, Electrocomp
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Bourns’ Sensors & Controls product line is introducing a new series of pressure sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. The Model BPS125 is 3,3 V capable and is calibrated for ...