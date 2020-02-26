Elegant and functional handheld enclosures

25 March 2020 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Hammond Electronics has launched its new 1552 family of handheld enclosures. Initially available in six sizes, the IP54 rated UL94-V0 flame-retardant ABS enclosure features an ergonomic design that fits comfortably into the hand, enabling it to be used for long periods in applications such as a machine controller or an electric hoist control.

The end panels are removable for easy modification, and for use with flying cables, an alternative end-panel with an integral rubberised cord protector and a strain relief bracket is available. An optional wall mounted holder allows the unit to be stored in a convenient location when not in use.

The 1552 can also be used as a desktop enclosure. All the launch sizes are 50 mm wide and either 22 or 30 mm high, with both heights available in lengths of 70, 110 and 150 mm. All sizes are available as standard in black and grey with a satin texture.

A recess for a membrane keyboard or a display is moulded in the top face and PCB standoffs are moulded in the base section. The top is secured to the base with four self-tapping colour-coded screws; snap closures are fitted to the centre of the longer units to prevent bowing.

