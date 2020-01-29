Thick film resistors with wide terminals

High reliability and enhanced terminal strength are essential in power designs. KOA’s wide-terminal resistors offer several advantages compared to standard footprints. The 0612 chip size allows a 6 times higher power rating compared to standard 1206 parts. This saves board space and is possible due to the improved heat dissipation via the solder joints.

Conventional semiconductors based on silicon are being replaced by wide band-gap (WBG) technologies based on GaN (gallium nitride) and SiC (silicon carbide). These demand a great deal from the passiveBourns modular contacts are off-the-shelf spring interconnect devices offering a low-profile design with proven reliability to 50 000 mated cycles. Presented in the form of 70AA, 70AB, and 70AD maleBourns’ inductive components product line is introducing the high clearance/creepage distance isolation power transformer Model HCT Series. These AEC-Q200 compliant high-voltage isolation push-pull transformersPurchasing the right connector or connector system for your application takes a clear understanding of your application, the environment it will be working in, and any additional environments it mightHalo Electronics, a leading supplier of Ethernet transformers, has invested in UWB X Limited, a UK based technology company focused on creating a new high-speed transformer technology. As part of Halo’sBourns’ signal magnetics product line has introduced three new LAN transformers: Model SM91071AL, SM91072AL and SM91073AL. These new products are single-port LAN 10/100 Base-T/isolation transformer modulesPassive Plus Inc.’s (PPI) brand new Capacitor Application Program (CAP) helps engineers and designers select capacitors according to parameters such as capacitor value and frequency. CAP will provideThe B274MB1S from Knowles is a bandpass filter with a passband from 26,5 to 29,5 GHz, ideally suited for 5G mm-Wave applications. It has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB and a rejection of 40 dBCoilcraft has expanded its XEL family of high-performance, moulded power inductors to include three new higher-voltage series: the XEL401xV, XEL4020V and XEL4030V. All three offer operating voltage ratingsWürth Elektronik is expanding its extensive range of signal transformers. The new series of WE-STST (Super Tiny Signal Transformer) devices for LAN interfaces features a maximum component height of just