Metal plate power shunts

25 March 2020 Passive Components

Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has just been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low TC and excellent pulse characteristics. These new shunt resistors are ideal for accurate high-current sensing in automotive and industrial applications as well as in high pulse power applications.

The devices offer current ratings up to 244 A in sizes 1216, 2512, 2725 and 3920 (inches). With two or four-terminal construction, they offer ultra-low resistance, with excellent long-term stability and pulse withstand performance. Provided with a robust construction, the device operates at temperatures up to +170°C. The devices are EU-RoHS compliant, and AEC-Q200 qualified.

Typical applications include automotive ECU, EPS, ABS, motor control, EV/HEV, BMS, DC-DC converters, inverter power supplies, frequency converters and intelligent power modules.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com

