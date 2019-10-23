Free PADS software for students and instructors
29 April 2020
Design Automation
As part of its ongoing investment in higher education, Mentor, a Siemens business, announced that students and instructors can download a free student edition of its premium PADS Professional Design Suite (version 2.7) desktop software for electronics design and analysis. A free, 12-month licence for Mentor’s flagship solution supporting the design, validation and manufacture of PCB-centric systems is available now at www.pads.com/downloads/pads-professional-student/.
“The global electronics industry needs a robust stream of qualified engineering talent to meet the innovation challenges of the world’s most dynamic and fast-changing markets,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president of the Electronic Board Systems division at Mentor. “We are pleased to provide this premium platform at no cost for students looking for hands-on experience using professional, cutting-edge tools that are in demand by employers.”
PADS Professional delivers the industry’s only fully-integrated design and analysis solution that combines capture, layout, signal integrity analysis and 3D into one tool. The platform is powered by Xpedition software technology – the same design tool used by many of the world’s most successful technology organisations.
“I have experience using several PCB design tools, but my proficiency in using Mentor’s PADS Professional platform has proven to be of interest to prospective employers,” said Joshua Biggio, May-2019 BSEE graduate of University of Colorado. “My ability to jump right into new projects played a key role in helping me to secure a position at a Tier One global semiconductor company.”
PADS Professional Student Edition includes several ‘Getting Started’ resources that help students traverse the learning curve quickly, including learning tutorials, how-to videos and self-paced training.
For more information contact ASIC Design Services, +27 11 315 8316, info@asic.co.za, www.asic.co.za
