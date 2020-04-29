Dual military-grade transceiver

Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of its HI-15850, the world’s first 3,3 V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with 1,8 V, 2,5 V and 3,3 V compatible digital I/O. This feature gives users more flexibility to interface with a broad range of FPGAs, avoiding the use of level shifters and other additional circuitry.

This new device is based on Holt’s popular HI-1585, providing the same unique features of bus tail-off compensation and receiver output pulse extension. Tail-off compensation provides a means to actively compensate for bus tail-off, which is an undesirable temporary DC offset on the terminal’s bus stub resulting from non-optimal board design and layout. The receiver output pulse extension feature ensures receiver output pulse widths remain above 180 ns, improving receiver sensitivity for designs operating close to the minimum receiver input response amplitude and ensuring proper decoding.

The HI-15850 is packaged in the industry’s smallest MIL-STD-1553 transceiver package, a 48-pin plastic 6 x 6 mm QFN with an exposed heatsink pad, which may be soldered to the PCB ground plane for optimal thermal dissipation. The device is available in industrial −40°C to +85°C and extended −55°C to +125°C temperatures, with optional burn-in available on the extended temperature range.

