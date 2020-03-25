LTE module with positioning support

29 April 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The SARA-R422M8S from u-blox is a secure cloud LTE M, NB-IoT and EGPRS module with the u-blox M8 GNSS receiver and separate GNSS antenna interface, which provides highly reliable, accurate positioning data simultaneously with LTE communication.

It delivers up to 23 dBm LTE output power and has an uplink data rate of 1200 Kbps and a downlink data rate of up to 300 Kbps. In addition, the module offers unique hybrid positioning, in which the GNSS position is enhanced with u-blox CellLocate data, providing location always and everywhere.

The SARA-R422M8S module is certified by ANATEL, FCC, IFETEL, ISED, NCC, RCM, RED, GCF, PTCRB, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile USA, Verizon and Vodafone. It can operate in an extended temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.

This module is available in a 16 x 26 x 2,5 mm LGA package and is suitable for IoT applications, like smart metering, smart lighting, telematics, asset tracking, remote monitoring, alarm panels and connected health. Critical firmware updates can be delivered with the u-blox proprietary uFOTA (firmware over the air) client/server solution that uses LWM2M, a light and compact protocol that is ideal for IoT applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

