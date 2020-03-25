LTE module with positioning support

The SARA-R422M8S from u-blox is a secure cloud LTE M, NB-IoT and EGPRS module with the u-blox M8 GNSS receiver and separate GNSS antenna interface, which provides highly reliable, accurate positioning data simultaneously with LTE communication.
It delivers up to 23 dBm LTE output power and has an uplink data rate of 1200 Kbps and a downlink data rate of up to 300 Kbps. In addition, the module offers unique hybrid positioning, in which the GNSS position is enhanced with u-blox CellLocate data, providing location always and everywhere.
The SARA-R422M8S module is certified by ANATEL, FCC, IFETEL, ISED, NCC, RCM, RED, GCF, PTCRB, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile USA, Verizon and Vodafone. It can operate in an extended temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.
This module is available in a 16 x 26 x 2,5 mm LGA package and is suitable for IoT applications, like smart metering, smart lighting, telematics, asset tracking, remote monitoring, alarm panels and connected health. Critical firmware updates can be delivered with the u-blox proprietary uFOTA (firmware over the air) client/server solution that uses LWM2M, a light and compact protocol that is ideal for IoT applications.
Ethernet tap for IO Ninja
Monitoring network communications of your PC can be accomplished without any specialised hardware – just use the Pcap Sniffer plugin of IO Ninja. The task of tapping into the Ethernet traffic of a non-PC ...
5G security is all-important for governments
The 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that ‘uses networks’ to one that ‘runs on networks’. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud, ...
Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...
NB-IoT prototyping board
The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an ...
Low-cost Sigfox reference design
HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded ...
Modem cards for industrial IoT applications
Gemalto’s family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routers ...
Dual military-grade transceiver
Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of its HI-15850, the world’s first 3,3 V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with 1,8 V, 2,5 V and 3,3 V compatible digital I/O. This feature gives ...
Ceramic-based thick film RF filters
Our new Planar X Series is part of Smiths Interconnect’s overarching initiative that entails the creation of best-in-class planar RF filter solutions designed and tested to support various applications ...