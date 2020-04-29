Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Radio interference suppression choke

29 April 2020 Passive Components

Würth Elektronik is complementing its AEC-Q200 product group of qualified radio interference suppression chokes with an SMT-mountable model, the WE-RCIS. The rod core choke, available in four versions, is characterised by its high current-carrying capacity and very high saturation power.

It is suitable for integrated DC-DC converters, for low-consumption use and energy harvesting solutions, embedded systems, portable devices and of course, for automotive electronics applications. The inductance is qualified to AEC-Q200 Grade 1 and accordingly has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +150°C. The robust design and the contacts, which provide for a large-area solder connection, make the coil suitable for shockproof circuits.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com


Credit(s)

Email: jason.page@we-online.com
www: www.we-online.com
Articles: More information and articles about Würth Elektronik eiSos


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-temperature shielded power inductors
29 April 2020 , Passive Components
The Bourns inductive components product line is introducing the Model SRP6030VA and SRP1040VA high-temperature shielded power inductors. These models are built with a new metal alloy powder formulation ...

Read more...
Passive components and subsystems for demanding applications
29 April 2020, Actum Group , Passive Components
Represented locally by Actum Group, Exxelia is a specialised manufacturer of high-quality Hi-Rel passive components and precision subsystems. Exxelia products meet complex specifications and cater for ...

Read more...
Storage choke for audio amplifiers
29 April 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Passive Components
With WE-HIDA, Würth Elektronik offers a storage choke optimised for Class D amplifiers. The high-current inductor is characterised by low core losses, very low DC resistances from 2,5 mΩ to 14,8 mΩ and ...

Read more...
Bypass capacitor kit for MMIC amplifiers
29 April 2020, RF Design , Passive Components
High-frequency MMIC amplifiers with broadband gain need to be protected from RF noise on the supply lines, particularly RF energy coupled back into the device from its output. Supply noise creates challenges ...

Read more...
Automotive grade aluminium capacitors
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Passive Components
Vishay introduced two new series of automotive grade, surface-mount aluminium electrolytic capacitors that combine high voltages up to 450 V with operating temperatures up to +125°C and useful life up ...

Read more...
Industrial power module
25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a 24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...

Read more...
Thick film resistors with wide terminals
26 February 2020, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
High reliability and enhanced terminal strength are essential in power designs. KOA’s wide-terminal resistors offer several advantages compared to standard footprints. The 0612 chip size allows a 6 times ...

Read more...
Würth helps produce PCBs for ventilators
25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , News
The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators. In order to ensure the supply in Germany, the German government ...

Read more...
Metal plate power shunts
25 March 2020, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has just been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low TC and ...

Read more...
Automotive grade through-hole inductor
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Passive Components
Vishay recently introduced a new IHDM automotive grade edge-wound, through-hole inductor with rated current up to 150 A for under-the-hood applications. Featuring powdered iron alloy core technology, ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved