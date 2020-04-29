Radio interference suppression choke

Würth Elektronik is complementing its AEC-Q200 product group of qualified radio interference suppression chokes with an SMT-mountable model, the WE-RCIS. The rod core choke, available in four versions, is characterised by its high current-carrying capacity and very high saturation power.
It is suitable for integrated DC-DC converters, for low-consumption use and energy harvesting solutions, embedded systems, portable devices and of course, for automotive electronics applications. The inductance is qualified to AEC-Q200 Grade 1 and accordingly has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +150°C. The robust design and the contacts, which provide for a large-area solder connection, make the coil suitable for shockproof circuits.
High-temperature shielded power inductors 29 April 2020
, Passive Components
The Bourns inductive components product line is introducing the Model SRP6030VA and SRP1040VA high-temperature shielded power inductors. These models are built with a new metal alloy powder formulation ...
Read more...Storage choke for audio amplifiers 29 April 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Passive Components
With WE-HIDA, Würth Elektronik offers a storage choke optimised for Class D amplifiers. The high-current inductor is characterised by low core losses, very low DC resistances from 2,5 mΩ to 14,8 mΩ and ...
Read more...Bypass capacitor kit for MMIC amplifiers 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Passive Components
High-frequency MMIC amplifiers with broadband gain need to be protected from RF noise on the supply lines, particularly RF energy coupled back into the device from its output. Supply noise creates challenges ...
Read more...Automotive grade aluminium capacitors 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Passive Components
Vishay introduced two new series of automotive grade, surface-mount aluminium electrolytic capacitors that combine high voltages up to 450 V with operating temperatures up to +125°C and useful life up ...
Read more...Industrial power module 25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a
24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...
Read more...Thick film resistors with wide terminals 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
High reliability and enhanced terminal strength are essential in power designs. KOA’s wide-terminal resistors offer several advantages compared to standard footprints. The 0612 chip size allows a 6 times ...
Read more...Würth helps produce PCBs for ventilators 25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, News
The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators. In order to ensure the supply in Germany, the German government ...
Read more...Metal plate power shunts 25 March 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has just been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low TC and ...
Read more...Automotive grade through-hole inductor 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Passive Components
Vishay recently introduced a new IHDM automotive grade edge-wound, through-hole inductor with rated current up to 150 A for under-the-hood applications. Featuring powdered iron alloy core technology, ...