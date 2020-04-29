Categories

New range of thermal gap fillers

29 April 2020 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, has introduced a versatile new range of gap-filling products with excellent thermal performance. GF400 is a two-part, liquid silicone-based gap filler, which can either be cured at room temperature or accelerated with heat. Following cure, GF400 forms a low modulus elastomer that prevents the ‘pump-out’ phenomenon, ensuring minimal degradation of effective heat dissipation.

Thermal gap fillers are widely used for mobile and touchscreen applications, however, the GF400 range is highly adaptable and can be used in a multitude of applications from printed circuit board assembly and housing electronic components discretely to automotive electronics, including HEV and NEV batteries, power electronics, LEDs and fibre-optic telecoms equipment.

GF400 is soft and compliant, making it ideal for low-stress applications and provides a wide operating temperature range between -50°C to +200°C. It’s also low-viscosity, enabling easier dispensing and provides high thermal conductivity of 4,0 W/m.K.

The filler has a straightforward mix ratio of 1:1 and a fast cure time of 20 minutes at 100°C, increasing throughput. Alternatively, it can be cured at 25°C for 12 hours or 90 minutes at 60°C. The new thermal gap filler is UL94 V-O approved and has excellent dielectric strength of 9 kV/mm.


