Chipset for Wi-Fi 6E applications

29 April 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

ON Semiconductor announced sampling of its new QCS-AX2 chipset family that supports the 6 GHz spectrum band based on the enhanced Wi-Fi 6E standard. Designed with a high-performance, flexible architecture to maximise usage of the 6 GHz band, the new product family is optimised for high-throughput Wi-Fi applications, such as access points, gateways, and mesh networking solutions for dense environments and underserved areas.

The QCS-AX2 series is built on an integrated baseband and RF (radio frequency) architecture that supports key Wi-Fi 6E features, such as orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA), advanced MU-MIMO (multi-user, multi-input, multi-output), and 160 MHz channel support for faster speeds, and SmartScan channel selection for maximum band utilisation. The new product portfolio will include the following:

• QCS-AX2-A12: tri-band (6 GHz/ 5 GHz/ 2,4 GHz) with AdaptivMIMO technology supports flexible 8x8 or 4x4 configurations.

• QCS-AX2-T12: tri-band concurrent 4x4 operation for high-performance, cost-effective router solutions.

• QCS-AX2-T8: tri-band concurrent 8-stream configurations for mesh nodes and mainstream access points.

ON Semiconductor’s Wi-Fi 6E solutions are designed to accommodate the transition to the 6 GHz band with AdaptivMIMO technology while addressing mainstream 6 GHz applications. A Wi-Fi 6E infrastructure device with AdaptivMIMO allows the network to operate in the 5 GHz or 6 GHz band depending on the clients present in a subscriber’s home network to maximise performance, coverage, and utilisation. The QCS-AX2 series provides the Wi-Fi performance and connectivity in congested environments to multiple devices that applications demand.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za

