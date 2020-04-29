Automotive-grade MLCCs

29 April 2020 Passive Components

Yageo's automotive grade MLCC (multilayer chip capacitor) AC/AS series is AEC-Q200 qualified as well as MIL-STD-020D tested to ensure its reliability under various temperatures (from -55°C to +150°C) and humidity (1000 hours, 85°C/85% RH) conditions and still possess long endurance.

These capacitors consist of a rectangular block of ceramic dielectric in which a number of interleaved metal electrodes are contained. The inner electrodes are connected to the two end terminations and covered with a layer of plated tin.

Applications include entertainment, comfort and security, information and all general-purpose applications.

