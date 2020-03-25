Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Opto-Electronics



Print this page printer friendly version

Robust glass and plastic laminated displays

29 May 2020 Opto-Electronics

Instrument Plastics specialises in glass and plastic optical-grade contrast enhancement filters for electronic displays. These filters improve display readability by enhancing contrast and reducing reflections, whilst also providing protection. Its product range includes EMI and RFI optical filters, contrast enhancement filters, EMC and MRI windows, infrared pass filters, conductive foils, screen printing, lamination, gaskets and adhesives.

EMC-shielded and MRI windows minimise radio frequency emissions generated by enclosed electronic equipment and protect electronic equipment from electromagnetic interference. Instrument Plastics’ EMC-shielded windows feature a highly-conductive, micro-fine wire mesh to attenuate EMI/RFI emissions.

Instrument Plastics is a global leader in optical filters for electronic displays. Actum Group is the exclusive agent for Instrument Plastics in southern Africa.

For more information contact Actum Group, +27 11 608 3001, sales@actum.co.za, www.actum.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: kevin@actum.co.za
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Group


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Advanced EMI shielding solutions
29 May 2020, Actum Group , Circuit & System Protection
All electronic devices generate electromagnetic radiation that can be transmitted through the air from one electronic device to another. This is known as electromagnetic interference (EMI). In certain ...

Read more...
Testing the optical characteristics of photonic integrated circuits
29 May 2020 , Opto-Electronics
Today’s bandwidth boom – 400G rollouts, 5G and the explosion in data centre development – is being driven in large part by photonic integrated circuits (PICs). Tiny but mighty, these powerful components ...

Read more...
Ultra-sensitive NIR image sensor
29 May 2020, EBV Electrolink , Opto-Electronics
ams recently introduced the CMOS Global Shutter Sensor (CGSS) near-infrared (NIR) image sensor, CGSS130, complementing its recently announced 3D system. The CGSS130 enables 3D optical sensing applications ...

Read more...
Passive components and subsystems for demanding applications
29 April 2020, Actum Group , Passive Components
Represented locally by Actum Group, Exxelia is a specialised manufacturer of high-quality Hi-Rel passive components and precision subsystems. Exxelia products meet complex specifications and cater for ...

Read more...
Robust miniature connectors
29 April 2020, Actum Group , Interconnection
The ERNI MicroCon series of connectors offers miniaturised, double-row fine-pitch connection capabilities. Its small 0,8 mm pitch is suitable for demanding applications within industrial, medical, lighting, ...

Read more...
Customisable display suitable for agriculture
29 April 2020 , Opto-Electronics
Topcon Positioning Group announced a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation ...

Read more...
Customisable industrial display
25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics , Opto-Electronics
Topcon Positioning Group announces a pre-series release of its new OPUS B-Series display available for the developer, systems integrator and manufacturer market for user-interface design and implementation ...

Read more...
Automotive-grade optocoupler
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Opto-Electronics
Vishay introduced a new automotive-grade phototransistor optocoupler that combines a high current transfer ratio (CTR) range from 50% to 600% with a low forward current of 1 mA in the compact SOP-4 mini-flat ...

Read more...
Connected lighting platform
25 March 2020, Altron Arrow , Opto-Electronics
ON Semiconductor has introduced the Connected Lighting Platform, leveraging the company's expertise in Power over Ethernet (PoE) and ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, along with AC/DC ...

Read more...
Violeds technology achieves 99,9% COVID-19 sterilisation in 30 seconds
25 March 2020, NuVision Electronics , Opto-Electronics
Seoul Viosys and Sensor Electronic Technology, innovators of compound semiconductor products and technology, announced that they had been successful in achieving 99,9% sterilisation of coronavirus (COVID-19) ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved