Robust glass and plastic laminated displays

Instrument Plastics specialises in glass and plastic optical-grade contrast enhancement filters for electronic displays. These filters improve display readability by enhancing contrast and reducing reflections, whilst also providing protection. Its product range includes EMI and RFI optical filters, contrast enhancement filters, EMC and MRI windows, infrared pass filters, conductive foils, screen printing, lamination, gaskets and adhesives.

EMC-shielded and MRI windows minimise radio frequency emissions generated by enclosed electronic equipment and protect electronic equipment from electromagnetic interference. Instrument Plastics’ EMC-shielded windows feature a highly-conductive, micro-fine wire mesh to attenuate EMI/RFI emissions.

Instrument Plastics is a global leader in optical filters for electronic displays. Actum Group is the exclusive agent for Instrument Plastics in southern Africa.

For more information contact Actum Group, +27 11 608 3001 , sales@actum.co.za, www.actum.co.za

Credit(s)

Actum Group





