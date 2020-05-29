Catalogue: Vepac Electronics

Vepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products and projects. It offers quality products from leading suppliers in their respective fields through its global and dedicated supplier base across three continents.
Vepac Electronics has been supplying the southern African market with dedication for the last 33 years, with loyal and satisfied customers over this period.
High-performance acrylic conformal coating 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
Electrolube’s HPA high-performance acrylic conformal coating is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries. It is fast drying ...
Read more...Power supplies for solar PV array simulation 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
The microprocessor controlled laboratory power supply series Psi 9000 2U from Elektroautomatik offers a user-friendly, interactive handling concept along with a remarkable set of standard features, which ...
Read more...Catalogue: Würth Elektronik 29 May 2020
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product ...
Read more...Vepac launches new website 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
Vepac Electronics has recently launched its new and optimised website to enable its customers to navigate effortlessly, with a host of new products and related datasheets. Visitors to the site are also ...
Read more...Industrial-grade 32 GB DRAM modules 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
32 GB DRAM modules from Innodisk are the newest industrial-grade, high-capacity DRAM series launched with expanded capacity. Targeted at core network switches for 5G technology – touted as a much faster, ...
Read more...Open-frame configurable power supplies 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
The RB series of configurable open-frame power supplies has been expanded. Based on a unique concept, the Cosel RB series offers three configurable isolated outputs, with one having a reinforced isolation ...
Read more...DC-DC converter adds 80 W output 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
The popular MG series, with its 10 year warranty, has been extended again by Cosel with the addition of 80 W output models in the MGFS and MGFW family. Offering 4:1 input voltage ranges of 9-36 V or 18-76 V, ...
Read more...New range of thermal gap fillers 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, has introduced a versatile new range of gap-filling products with excellent thermal performance. GF400 is a two-part, liquid silicone-based gap filler, ...