Ultra-sensitive NIR image sensor

ams recently introduced the CMOS Global Shutter Sensor (CGSS) near-infrared (NIR) image sensor, CGSS130, complementing its recently announced 3D system. The CGSS130 enables 3D optical sensing applications such as face recognition, payment authentication and more to operate at much lower power than alternative implementations. This means that battery-powered devices can run longer between charges – a key differentiator for OEMs – while supporting more sophisticated sensor functions.

The CGSS130 sensor, which ams claims is four times more sensitive to NIR wavelengths than most other image sensors on the market today, reliably detects reflections from very low-power IR emitters in 3D sensing systems. Since the IR emitter consumes most of the power in face recognition and other 3D sensing applications, the use of the CGSS130 sensor will enable manufacturers to extend battery run-time in mobile devices.

The sensor also creates the opportunity to implement face recognition in wearable devices and in other products which are powered by a very small battery, or to enable a new range of applications beyond face recognition as the increased sensitivity extends the measurement range for the same power budget.

