Online Tibbo BASIC code generator

29 May 2020 Design Automation

Cody is a template project generator that produces working Tibbo BASIC code from the information provided via a few simple-to-understand configuration screens. This web-based app allows you to quickly create a working project that contains proper peripheral, port and socket initialisation. With Cody, you can also swiftly pour in huge chunks of your future product’s functionality: persistent storage of parameters (setting), data tables, onscreen setup menus and much more.

No less important is that Cody generates a template project with the right structure. Software developers know that all programming platforms have (a few) right and (many) wrong ways to structure the code and get things done. Choosing the wrong path usually makes the code slow, inefficient and unreliable. Cody prevents you from getting lost by giving you the right scaffolding for your project.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


