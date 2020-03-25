Online Tibbo BASIC code generator

No less important is that Cody generates a template project with the right structure. Software developers know that all programming platforms have (a few) right and (many) wrong ways to structure the code and get things done. Choosing the wrong path usually makes the code slow, inefficient and unreliable. Cody prevents you from getting lost by giving you the right scaffolding for your project.

Cody is a template project generator that produces working Tibbo BASIC code from the information provided via a few simple-to-understand configuration screens. This web-based app allows you to quickly create a working project that contains proper peripheral, port and socket initialisation. With Cody, you can also swiftly pour in huge chunks of your future product’s functionality: persistent storage of parameters (setting), data tables, onscreen setup menus and much more.

There has been an increasing use of RF coaxial connectors, especially microwave and millimetre-wave coaxial connectors, for high-speed digital and precision sensing applications, There is also a growingThe AN7 Thermopad series from Smiths Interconnect are temperature variable chip attenuators that operate from DC to 6 GHz. The Thermopad is a totally passive absorptive microwave attenuator, which providesu-blox announced its latest contribution to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology: the VERA P3 V2X module. Based on the u-blox UBX P3 V2X chip, VERA P3 puts automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and manufacturersThe QPA2611 from Qorvo is an X-band GaN power amplifier (PA) that operates from 8 to 12 GHz. It delivers more than 5 W of saturated output power with a large signal gain of 26 dB and PAE (power addedThe FXP.524 Venti antenna is a 4-in-1 MIMO, flexible PCB monopole type antenna. Made by Taoglas, the antenna has excellent efficiency and isolation performance for dual-band Wi-Fi applications. It hasOver the past two decades, satellite-based positioning has become an indispensable, everyday technology that we constantly rely on – often even without being aware of it. With the relentless expansionWaveguide amplifiers, or full-band/multi-band waveguide amplifiers, are amplifiers housed in assemblies that have either waveguide or coaxial interconnect. Though waveguide interconnect is more commonThe SGN-X3-200 from Kratos General Microwave is a GaN power amplifier that operates in the X-band with 8000 to 12 000 MHz coverage. It delivers peak saturated output power of more than 250 W with a largeThe B280LA0S from Knowles is a bandpass filter with a passband from 27,5 to 28,5 GHz. It has an insertion loss of less than 4,5 dB and provides rejection of over 30 dB above (30 to 37 GHz) and below (DCMonitoring network communications of your PC can be accomplished without any specialised hardware – just use the Pcap Sniffer plugin of IO Ninja. The task of tapping into the Ethernet traffic of a non-PC