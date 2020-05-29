Developer kit for AI edge devices

29 May 2020 Computer/Embedded Technology

The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX developer kit includes a power-efficient, compact Jetson Xavier NX module for AI edge devices. It benefits from new cloud-native support and accelerates the NVIDIA software stack in as little as 10 W with more than 10 times the performance of its widely adopted predecessor, the Jetson TX2. The capability to develop and test power-efficient, small form-factor solutions with accurate, multi-modal AI inference opens the door for new breakthrough products.

Developers can now take advantage of cloud-native support to transform the experience of developing and deploying AI software to edge devices. Pre-trained AI models from NVIDIA NGC, together with the NVIDIA Transfer Learning Toolkit, provide a faster path to inference with optimised AI networks, while containerised deployment to Jetson devices allows flexible and seamless updates.

The developer kit is supported by the entire NVIDIA software stack, including accelerated SDKs and the latest NVIDIA tools for application development and optimisation. When combined with Jetson Xavier NX, this powerful stack helps you create innovative solutions for manufacturing, logistics, retail, service, agriculture, smart city, healthcare and life sciences and more.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

