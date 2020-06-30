Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high-side TrenchFET MOSFET and low-side SkyFET MOSFET with integrated Schottky diode in one compact PowerPAIR 3,3 mm by 3,3 mm package. For power conversion in computing and telecom applications, the Vishay Siliconix SiZF300DT delivers increased power density and efficiency, while reducing component counts and simplifying designs.
The two MOSFETs in the device are internally connected in a half-bridge configuration. The Channel 1 MOSFET provides maximum on-resistance of 4,5 mΩ at 10 V and 7,0 mΩ at 4,5 V. The Channel 2 MOSFET features on-resistance of 1,84 mΩ at 10 V and 2,57 mΩ at 4,5 V. Typical gate charge for the MOSFETs is 6,9 nC and 19,4 nC, respectively.
The SiZF300DT is 65% smaller than dual devices in 6 mm by 5 mm packages with similar on-resistance, making it one of the most compact integrated products on the market. The device provides designers with a space-saving solution for point-of-load (POL) conversion, power supplies and synchronous buck and DC/DC converters in graphics and accelerator cards, computers, servers, and telecom and RF networking equipment.
The dual MOSFET features a unique pin configuration and construction that delivers up to 11% higher output current per current phase than competing products in the same footprint area, in addition to higher efficiency for output current above 20 A. The device’s pin configuration and large PGND pad also enhance thermal transfer, optimise the electrical path and enable a simplified PCB layout.
MOSFET half-bridge power stage 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high-side TrenchFET MOSFET and low-side SkyFET MOSFET with integrated Schottky diode in one compact ...
Read more...Programmable electronic DC loads with energy recovery 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Elektro-Automatik’s new series of electronic DC loads with energy recovery to mains, called EA-ELR 9000 HP, is an advancement of the series EA-ELR 9000. It offers a wider AC input range for operation ...
Read more...Cypress ships one billionth USB-C device 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, News
Cypress, an Infineon Technologies company, announced that in less than five years, the company has achieved a landmark milestone by shipping its one billionth USB-C device. As the leading provider of ...
Read more...18 V synchronous buck converters 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Suitable for consumer and industrial applications, Diodes Incorporated announced the AP62xxx family of high-efficiency synchronous step-down DC-DC converters including the AP62250 (2,5 A), AP62300 (3 A), ...
Read more...Laser diode driver power supplies 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
DEI offers a variety of laser diode driver instruments designed with the laser researcher, system designer and scientist in mind. In both bench-top and rack-mount configurations, as well as a variety ...
Read more...Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
Read more...USB Type-C power delivery controller 30 June 2020, CST Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77958 from Maxim Integrated is a robust solution for USB Type-C CC detection and power delivery (PD) protocol implementation. It detects connected accessories or devices by using Type-C CC detection ...
Read more...Driver for low-current LED strips 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Opto-Electronics
Infineon Technologies’ new BCR431U is a constant-current linear LED driver IC providing low voltage drop performance for regulating LED current. It is the second device released in the new-generation ...
Read more...Lead-acid batteries: quality versus cost 30 June 2020, Forbatt SA
, Power Electronics / Power Management
While many battery technologies have come to the forefront, lead-acid has remained the most well-known and cost-effective chemistry. Gel and AGM technologies have revolutionised this technology even further. ...