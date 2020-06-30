Versatile micro switches

The V19, Honeywell’s unsealed micro switch family, provides a cost-conscious switch solution to assist in hitting overall system-level cost and design goals in high-volume applications. Suitable applications include presence detection, float switches, flow switches, power switches and operator controls.
The V19 switch provides a fully certified, reliable, and repeatable solution over the lifetime of the product. RAST 2.5, 5, and 7 termination styles are available for automated manufacturing requirements (white goods).
Features include 5 A and 16 A models, more than 1 million mechanical operations, and cadmium-free contacts.
Circular connectors for power, signals and data 30 June 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Standardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCON ...
Read more...Broadband capacitors and their significance 30 June 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
There are a number of circuits that require coupling RF signals or bypassing them to ground while blocking DC over extraordinarily large RF bandwidths. The applications for which they are intended typically ...
Read more...Automotive-grade MLCCs 29 April 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Yageo's automotive grade MLCC (multilayer chip capacitor) AC/AS series is AEC-Q200 qualified as well as MIL-STD-020D tested to ensure its reliability under various temperatures (from -55°C to +150°C) ...
Read more...Board-mount pressure sensors 29 May 2020, TRX Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ABP series of board-mount pressure sensors from Honeywell are fully calibrated and temperature compensated for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects and accuracy errors (which include non-linearity, ...
Read more...2 mm connectors for board signal transfers 29 April 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity is expanding its range of AMPMODU interconnection solutions with the introduction of 2 mm centreline board connectors. These new connectors occupy 38% less space than traditional 2,54 ...
Read more...Tactile switches for demanding applications 29 April 2020, Brabek
, Interconnection, Switches, Relays & Keypads
The Multimec switch from APEM has been designed with the intention to manufacture the best possible switch. The company’s automatic production lines have 100% in-line testing, but before the parts get ...
Read more...Thick film resistors with wide terminals 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
High reliability and enhanced terminal strength are essential in power designs. KOA’s wide-terminal resistors offer several advantages compared to standard footprints. The 0612 chip size allows a 6 times ...
Read more...Metal plate power shunts 25 March 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has just been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low TC and ...
Read more...Digital barometric pressure sensor 25 March 2020, TRX Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
This MEMS-based barometric pressure sensor has been specifically designed to support height and pressure measurement in drones, smartphones, pedometers and other battery powered mobile systems. Omron’s ...
Read more...Modular board-mounted contacts 26 February 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Bourns modular contacts are off-the-shelf spring interconnect devices offering a low-profile design with proven reliability to 50 000 mated cycles.
Presented in the form of 70AA, 70AB, and 70AD male ...