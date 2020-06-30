Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Switches, Relays & Keypads



Print this page printer friendly version

Versatile micro switches

30 June 2020 Switches, Relays & Keypads

The V19, Honeywell’s unsealed micro switch family, provides a cost-conscious switch solution to assist in hitting overall system-level cost and design goals in high-volume applications. Suitable applications include presence detection, float switches, flow switches, power switches and operator controls.

The V19 switch provides a fully certified, reliable, and repeatable solution over the lifetime of the product. RAST 2.5, 5, and 7 termination styles are available for automated manufacturing requirements (white goods).

Features include 5 A and 16 A models, more than 1 million mechanical operations, and cadmium-free contacts.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0509, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 111 2844
Fax: 086 234 6870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Circular connectors for power, signals and data
30 June 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Standardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCON ...

Read more...
Broadband capacitors and their significance
30 June 2020, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
There are a number of circuits that require coupling RF signals or bypassing them to ground while blocking DC over extraordinarily large RF bandwidths. The applications for which they are intended typically ...

Read more...
Automotive-grade MLCCs
29 April 2020, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
Yageo's automotive grade MLCC (multilayer chip capacitor) AC/AS series is AEC-Q200 qualified as well as MIL-STD-020D tested to ensure its reliability under various temperatures (from -55°C to +150°C) ...

Read more...
Board-mount pressure sensors
29 May 2020, TRX Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ABP series of board-mount pressure sensors from Honeywell are fully calibrated and temperature compensated for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects and accuracy errors (which include non-linearity, ...

Read more...
2 mm connectors for board signal transfers
29 April 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
TE Connectivity is expanding its range of AMPMODU interconnection solutions with the introduction of 2 mm centreline board connectors. These new connectors occupy 38% less space than traditional 2,54 ...

Read more...
Tactile switches for demanding applications
29 April 2020, Brabek , Interconnection, Switches, Relays & Keypads
The Multimec switch from APEM has been designed with the intention to manufacture the best possible switch. The company’s automatic production lines have 100% in-line testing, but before the parts get ...

Read more...
Thick film resistors with wide terminals
26 February 2020, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
High reliability and enhanced terminal strength are essential in power designs. KOA’s wide-terminal resistors offer several advantages compared to standard footprints. The 0612 chip size allows a 6 times ...

Read more...
Metal plate power shunts
25 March 2020, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has just been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low TC and ...

Read more...
Digital barometric pressure sensor
25 March 2020, TRX Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
This MEMS-based barometric pressure sensor has been specifically designed to support height and pressure measurement in drones, smartphones, pedometers and other battery powered mobile systems. Omron’s ...

Read more...
Modular board-mounted contacts
26 February 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Bourns modular contacts are off-the-shelf spring interconnect devices offering a low-profile design with proven reliability to 50 000 mated cycles. Presented in the form of 70AA, 70AB, and 70AD male ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved