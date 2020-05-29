Categories

Miniature yellow and blue OLED display

29 July 2020 Opto-Electronics

Raystar’s REA012864M is a COG (chip-on-glass) 0,96-inch dual colour OLED in the form of a PCB module. The module is built on an SSD1306 IC, supporting an I2C interface, 1/64 driving duty cycle, and supply voltage for 5 V logic (3,3 V optional). It has a PCB outline size of 27,3 x 27,3 mm with mounting holes on the board and 4x1 metal pins on the module.

The standard colour is yellow/sky blue only, without any other colour options.

The REA012864M is suitable for smart home application, medical devices, smart controls, meters, etc. This module can operate at temperatures from -40℃ to +80℃.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Further reading:

Variety of photoelectric sensors
29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics , Opto-Electronics
The Tri-Tronics Mini-Eye photoelectric sensors are designed to be low in cost and high in value. The sensors are waterproof and are enclosed in a high-impact plastic housing. Thru-Beam models utilise ...

Read more...
Driver for low-current LED strips
30 June 2020, Altron Arrow , Opto-Electronics
Infineon Technologies’ new BCR431U is a constant-current linear LED driver IC providing low voltage drop performance for regulating LED current. It is the second device released in the new-generation ...

Read more...
Easy-to-use Wi-Fi module
29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ESP-07S Wi-Fi module was developed by Ai-Thinker Technology. The core processor ESP8266 integrates the advanced Tensilica L106 ultra-low-power, 32-bit MCU (microcontroller) in a small package with ...

Read more...
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo module
29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
FSC-BW121 is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo RF module which supports both Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. It requires an external MCU (microcontroller) to execute a Bluetooth ...

Read more...
Robust glass and plastic laminated displays
29 May 2020, Actum Group , Opto-Electronics
Instrument Plastics specialises in glass and plastic optical-grade contrast enhancement filters for electronic displays. These filters improve display readability by enhancing contrast and reducing reflections, ...

Read more...
Testing the optical characteristics of photonic integrated circuits
29 May 2020 , Opto-Electronics
Today’s bandwidth boom – 400G rollouts, 5G and the explosion in data centre development – is being driven in large part by photonic integrated circuits (PICs). Tiny but mighty, these powerful components ...

Read more...
4G serial routers
29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 4G serial server devices HF2421 and HF2421G provide protocol conversion between RS-232/RS-485/RS-422 interfaces and Ethernet/Wi-Fi and 3G/4G, which can meet the solution requirements for serial/network ...

Read more...
End-to-end IoT developer platform
29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ESP RainMaker, introduced by Espressif Systems, is an end-to-end platform that enables makers to realise their IoT ideas faster with Espressif’s ESP32-S2 SoC (system-on-chip) without the hassle of managing ...

Read more...
Ultra-sensitive NIR image sensor
29 May 2020, EBV Electrolink , Opto-Electronics
ams recently introduced the CMOS Global Shutter Sensor (CGSS) near-infrared (NIR) image sensor, CGSS130, complementing its recently announced 3D system. The CGSS130 enables 3D optical sensing applications ...

Read more...
Sigfox system-on-chip
29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Uplynx XS8001-NG48NRY is one of ESMT’s family of wireless SoCs (systems-on-chip) designed for ultra-low-power wireless IoT applications. The device monolithically integrates the Sigfox protocol stack ...

Read more...










