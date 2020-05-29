OLED module with yellow and blue display

Raystar’s REA012864M is a COG (chip-on-glass) 0,96-inch dual colour OLED in the form of a PCB module. The module is built on an SSD1306 IC, supporting an I2C interface, 1/64 driving duty cycle, and supply voltage for 5 V logic (3,3 V optional). It has a PCB outline size of 27,3 x 27,3 mm with mounting holes on the board and 4x1 metal pins on the module.
The standard colour is yellow/sky blue only, without any other colour options.
The REA012864M is suitable for smart home application, medical devices, smart controls, meters, etc. This module can operate at temperatures from -40°C to +80°C.
