GNSS module with integrated patch antenna

Quectel’s LC86L is an ultra-compact global navigation satellite system (GNSS) module with an integrated patch antenna on top and a GNSS chipset engine (AG3331) that achieves the ideal performance to support two GNSS constellations (either GPS + GLONASS or GPS + BeiDou) and QZSS.
With 33 tracking channels, 99 acquisition channels, and 210 PRN channels, it is designed to be compatible with Quectel GPS L80 and L86 modules in a compact and unified form factor, and provides an easy, flexible and scalable platform for migrating from GPS to GNSS.
Combining advanced AGNSS as well as Embedded Assist System (EASY) and LOCUS features, the LC86L achieves the highest performance and fully meets industrial standards. EASY technology allows it to calculate and predict orbits automatically using the ephemeris data (up to three days) stored in internal RAM memory, so it can fix position quickly even at lower signal levels with low power consumption. Additional features of the embedded logger function called LOCUS allows the LC86L to log position information to internal Flash memory at default intervals of 15 seconds and provide typically more than 16 hours log capacity without adding any cost.
The LC86L supports automatic antenna switching functionality, and can achieve the switching between internal patch antenna and external active antenna. Moreover, it keeps positioning during the switching process. Due to its compact design, high precision and high sensitivity, it is applicable to a broad range of M2M applications such as portable devices, automotive, personal tracking, security and industrial PDA. It is especially suitable for special applications like GNSS mouse and OBD.
