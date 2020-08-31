Permanent mounting MIMO antenna for Wi-Fi

30 September 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Ultima MA530 MIMO antenna from Taoglas is a low-profile, heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external M2M antenna for use in transportation and remote monitoring applications. It provides high efficiency and high isolation between antennas elements in a compact structure, delivering powerful MIMO antenna technology for Wi-Fi 802.11n and emerging 802.11ac.

The antenna screws down permanently onto a roof or metal panel and can be pole or wall mounted. One antenna element is vertically polarised and one is horizontally polarised to increase the isolation between antennas. For industries such as remote monitoring, smart meter systems, construction equipment, public safety, the Ultima MA530 MIMO antenna, at only 19,6 mm high, provides an unobtrusive, robust, rugged antenna that is durable even in extreme environments.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





