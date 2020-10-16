Oven control system supports IPC CFX

16 October 2020
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
BTU International, a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, announced that its new Wincon 7.2 supports IPC CFX (Connected Factory Exchange) and provides a messaging system to the CFX host/broker (AMQP V1.0).
Reflow oven IPC CFX softwareWincon 7.2 provides machine data (equipment state, product tracking, utilisation, traceability and much more) to the factory exchange. The standard is complimentary to the Hermes Standard, already supported by BTU; CFX provides vertical messaging and Hermes horizontal machine-to-machine messaging.
Wincon is an advanced Windows-based software system for controlling the operation of BTU reflow ovens and custom belt furnaces. It combines both the simplicity of a graphical user interface with powerful diagnostic and analytical tools. Wincon is used in conjunction with BTU’s proprietary Intellimax2 control board on all BTU systems, including the PYRAMAX family of convection reflow ovens.
