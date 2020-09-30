Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

V2X transceiver modules

19 October 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The VERA-P3 Series from u-blox are automotive grade 802.11p V2X (vehicle-to-everything) transceiver modules that operate in the 5,9 GHz frequency band. These automotive-grade modules are based on the u-blox UBX-P3 chip for 802.11p, which offers optimal RF performance and is qualified in accordance with the highly demanding AEC-Q100 Grade 2 specification. The modules support diversity in both transmit and receive directions, thus providing vehicles full coverage with no ‘dead’ areas. They can support a data rate of up to 27 Mbps (10 MHz channel) and 54 Mbps (20 MHz channel).

VERA-P3 modules feature an Ethernet host interface, which allows maximal flexibility in placing the module in a vehicle, independent of the distance from the host processor. They offer a solution for smart antennas and distributed systems in the vehicle and support operation of a smart antenna compensator.

These devices are available in a 160-pin LGA package that measures 24,8 x 29,6 x 3,5 mm with two variants: the module with a single antenna; and a module with dual antennas, single-channel with diversity. The VERA-P3 series is fully compliant with WAVE and ETSI ITS G5 for US and European operations.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Voltage tuneable notch filter bank
30 September 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3129 is a miniature voltage-tuneable notch filter bank covering the 1,0 to 6,0 GHz frequency range in a 4 mm QFN package. Six notch filters and two bypass paths with SP8T switches on ...

Read more...
Permanent mounting MIMO antenna for Wi-Fi
30 September 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Ultima MA530 MIMO antenna from Taoglas is a low-profile, heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external M2M antenna for use in transportation and remote monitoring applications. It provides high efficiency ...

Read more...
SPST RF switch for high-performance aperture tuning
30 September 2020, Hi-Q Electronics , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks has introduced the SKY59272-707LF, a single-pole, single-throw (4xSPST) switch designed for antenna tuning applications that require ultra-low off-capacitance and low on-resistance. This device ...

Read more...
Applications for RF electromechanical relay switches
30 September 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RF electromechanical switches are a key active device in many signal chains, including time-domain duplex communications and pulsed radar applications. Such switches can be as simple as a 3-port toggle ...

Read more...
Diplexer for GNSS L1 and L2
31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas DXP.01.A is a diplexer for GNSS L1 and L2. This advanced compact SAW diplexer is for use in any navigation system application using the GPS/GALILEO L1, GLONASS L2 and BeiDou B2 bands. The ...

Read more...
Miniature SMT noise sources
31 August 2020, RF Design , Test & Measurement
Pasternack has released a new series of miniature SMT packaged noise sources that are ideal for built-in test equipment, dithering for increased dynamic range of A/D converters and as a source for bit ...

Read more...
Quectel unveils SA800U-WF premium smart module to enable computing and multimedia applications on Android OS devices
31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless solutions has launched its SA800U-WF premium smart module which features a built-in Android 9.0 or 10.0 operating system (OS). The new module features a high performance, low power 64-bit ...

Read more...
Directional coupler
31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MC16-0222SM from Marki Microwave is a directional coupler with frequency DC to 22 GHz, coupling 16&nbspdB, directivity 14 to 23&nbspdB, insertion loss 1,2 to 3,5&nbspdB, and operating temperature ...

Read more...
Bluetooth wearable tags for social distancing
31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor has announced that DigitalAlerts, an Eindhoven, Netherlands-based designer and manufacturer of smart digital warning systems, has selected Nordic’s nRF51822 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth ...

Read more...
RF variable attenuator
31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 4205A-95.5 from API Technologies – Weinschel is a Programmable Attenuator that operates from 0,3 to 6000 MHz. It has an attenuation range from 0 to 95,75 dB with 0,25 dB steps, an insertion loss of ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved