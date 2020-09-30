V2X transceiver modules

19 October 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The VERA-P3 Series from u-blox are automotive grade 802.11p V2X (vehicle-to-everything) transceiver modules that operate in the 5,9 GHz frequency band. These automotive-grade modules are based on the u-blox UBX-P3 chip for 802.11p, which offers optimal RF performance and is qualified in accordance with the highly demanding AEC-Q100 Grade 2 specification. The modules support diversity in both transmit and receive directions, thus providing vehicles full coverage with no ‘dead’ areas. They can support a data rate of up to 27 Mbps (10 MHz channel) and 54 Mbps (20 MHz channel).

VERA-P3 modules feature an Ethernet host interface, which allows maximal flexibility in placing the module in a vehicle, independent of the distance from the host processor. They offer a solution for smart antennas and distributed systems in the vehicle and support operation of a smart antenna compensator.

These devices are available in a 160-pin LGA package that measures 24,8 x 29,6 x 3,5 mm with two variants: the module with a single antenna; and a module with dual antennas, single-channel with diversity. The VERA-P3 series is fully compliant with WAVE and ETSI ITS G5 for US and European operations.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

