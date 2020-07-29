Capacitors for fast-switching semiconductors

KEMET's KC-LINK surface mount capacitors are designed to meet the growing demand for fast switching wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors that operate at higher voltages, temperatures, and frequencies. These C0G/NPO (BME) capacitors are well suited for power converters, inverters, snubbers and resonators, where high efficiency is a primary concern.
With extremely low ESR and thermal resistance, KC-LINK capacitors can operate at very high ripple currents with no change in capacitance versus DC voltage, and negligible change in capacitance versus temperature. With an operating temperature of 150°C, these capacitors can be mounted close to fast-switching semiconductors in high power density applications, which require minimal cooling.
KC-LINK is now available with flexible termination technology and in addition to commercial grade, automotive grade devices are available and meet the demanding AEC–Q200 qualification requirements.
