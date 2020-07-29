Categories

Passive Components



Capacitors for fast-switching semiconductors

19 October 2020 Passive Components

KEMET's KC-LINK surface mount capacitors are designed to meet the growing demand for fast switching wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors that operate at higher voltages, temperatures, and frequencies. These C0G/NPO (BME) capacitors are well suited for power converters, inverters, snubbers and resonators, where high efficiency is a primary concern.

With extremely low ESR and thermal resistance, KC-LINK capacitors can operate at very high ripple currents with no change in capacitance versus DC voltage, and negligible change in capacitance versus temperature. With an operating temperature of 150°C, these capacitors can be mounted close to fast-switching semiconductors in high power density applications, which require minimal cooling.

KC-LINK is now available with flexible termination technology and in addition to commercial grade, automotive grade devices are available and meet the demanding AEC–Q200 qualification requirements.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0504 , info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


