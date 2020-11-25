Power conversion components eBook

Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Bourns to produce a new eBook exploring best practices for working with power conversion components. Entitled ‘Achieving Enhanced Performance and Reliability’, it features a series of technical articles designed to help readers choose the right components for specific power applications, including some related to high-voltage energy storage.
Mouser revamps technical resource centre 30 September 2020, TRX Electronics
, News
Mouser Electronics has redesigned its Technical Resource Centre, which contains the global distributor’s ever-expanding collection of technical articles, blogs, eBooks, and Methods technology and solutions ...
Read more...Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors 28 October 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature ...
Read more...TRX welcomes Hannes Taute as new MD 28 October 2020, TRX Electronics
, Editor's Choice, News
We delve into his background, what his plans for TRX Electronics are, and how he envisions what the future of the local electronics industry will look like.
Read more...Capacitors for fast-switching semiconductors 30 September 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
KEMET's KC-LINK surface mount capacitors are designed to meet the growing demand for fast switching wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors that operate at higher voltages, temperatures, and frequencies. These ...
Read more...Resources for home and building automation 31 August 2020, TRX Electronics
, News
Mouser Electronics is expanding its comprehensive range of building automation solutions from Silicon Labs, TE Connectivity (TE), and Littelfuse for the rapidly growing smart home and building automation ...
Read more...High-speed protocol product guide 31 August 2020, IPD Electronics
, Technical Literature
As a value-add distributor for Amphenol high-speed connectors, PEI-Genesis can help you specify the right connector for your high-speed application. Represented locally by IPC Electronics, PEI-Genesis ...
Read more...Expect a V-shaped recovery for passive components 29 July 2020, TRX Electronics
, News
This MarketEYE analysis presents Paumanok’s quarterly market forecast and outlook for passive components, updated to include recent financial reporting and forecasts by major vendors of passive components ...
Read more...Versatile micro switches 30 June 2020, TRX Electronics
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
The V19, Honeywell’s unsealed micro switch family, provides a cost-conscious switch solution to assist in hitting overall system-level cost and design goals in high-volume applications. Suitable applications ...
Read more...Catalogue: Würth Elektronik 30 June 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Technical Literature
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product ...