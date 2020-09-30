Power shunts for high-current applications

Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low temperature coefficient and excellent pulse characteristics. These new shunt resistors are ideal for accurate high-current sensing in automotive and industrial applications as well as in high pulse power applications.
The devices offer current ratings up to 244 A in sizes 1216, 2512, 2725 and 3920 inches. With two or four-terminal construction, they offer ultra-low resistance, with excellent long-term stability and pulse withstand performance. Provided with a robust construction, the devices operate at temperatures up to +170°C. They are EU-RoHS compliant and AEC-Q200 qualified.
Typical applications include automotive ECU, EPS, ABS, motor control, EV/HEV, BMS, DC-DC converter, inverter power supplies, frequency converters, and intelligent power modules.
