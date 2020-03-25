Feature updates for Proteus design software

31 March 2021 Design Automation

Proteus 8.12 expands on its high-speed design feature offering by adding support for pass-through components on length-matched differential pairs. Pass-through components are those which are included on a high-speed signal line for purposes of impedance control, signal termination and/or ESD protection.

The added support for pass-through components improves upon the existing capabilities in terms of length matching/tuning and differential pair routing (phase matching). A reporting module provides a quick overview of all high-speed routes and whether they are within the specified tolerances, complementing features such as the colour-coded phase-matching display within the PCB Layout editor.

Integrated online part libraries

Integrated support for the SnapEDA online library of electronic schematic symbols, PCB footprints and 3D models has been added to the built-in Proteus library part picker. The 10 million parts integrated from SnapEDA complement the 15 million parts already integrated from Samacsys, besides the manual part import support from Ultra Librarian, PCB Library Expert, DigiKey and RS Components. Search-and-import from Samacsys and SnapEDA is completely automatic, with no need to leave the software.

Proteus Cloud supports remote learning

Widely used across the world for teaching electronics and embedded system design, the Proteus Design Suite now has a flexible online licencing option available for educational institutions. The new ‘Cloud’ licencing option enables educational institutions to make the software available to their students for use on their own computers, at home or wherever they may be, via a simple username-and-password login.

The online Cloud Licence Management Portal enables the educational institution to manage the allocation of licences and reserve licences for certain classes/groups at specific times, as well as report on how many licences are being used and by whom. Students are able to design and simulate entire embedded projects within Proteus, both for study as well as for submission as coursework.

