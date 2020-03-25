Feature updates for Proteus design software

Proteus 8.12 expands on its high-speed design feature offering by adding support for pass-through components on length-matched differential pairs. Pass-through components are those which are included on a high-speed signal line for purposes of impedance control, signal termination and/or ESD protection.
The added support for pass-through components improves upon the existing capabilities in terms of length matching/tuning and differential pair routing (phase matching). A reporting module provides a quick overview of all high-speed routes and whether they are within the specified tolerances, complementing features such as the colour-coded phase-matching display within the PCB Layout editor.
Integrated online part libraries
Integrated support for the SnapEDA online library of electronic schematic symbols, PCB footprints and 3D models has been added to the built-in Proteus library part picker. The 10 million parts integrated from SnapEDA complement the 15 million parts already integrated from Samacsys, besides the manual part import support from Ultra Librarian, PCB Library Expert, DigiKey and RS Components. Search-and-import from Samacsys and SnapEDA is completely automatic, with no need to leave the software.
Proteus Cloud supports remote learning
Widely used across the world for teaching electronics and embedded system design, the Proteus Design Suite now has a flexible online licencing option available for educational institutions. The new ‘Cloud’ licencing option enables educational institutions to make the software available to their students for use on their own computers, at home or wherever they may be, via a simple username-and-password login.
The online Cloud Licence Management Portal enables the educational institution to manage the allocation of licences and reserve licences for certain classes/groups at specific times, as well as report on how many licences are being used and by whom. Students are able to design and simulate entire embedded projects within Proteus, both for study as well as for submission as coursework.
Data management for successful PCB designs 25 November 2020, EDA Technologies
, Design Automation
Effective PCB data management is a crucial, yet multi-faceted, part of the design process. The following articles by two experts from Altium highlight the challenges and importance of this topic.
Read more...Evaluation board for Wi-Fi microcontroller 26 February 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Design Automation
The ESP32-S2-Kaluga-1 kit v1.3 is a development kit by Espressif Systems that was mainly created to demonstrate the ESP32-S2 Wi-Fi microcontroller’s human-computer interaction functionalities, and to ...
Read more...Licence- and royalty-free ensemble graphics toolkit 28 October 2020, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
Graphical user interfaces (GUIs) and interactive touchscreen displays provide intuitive user experiences in applications from robotic and machine controls to medical user interfaces, automotive instrumentation ...
Read more...HMI for IoT development kit 29 July 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Design Automation
Optimised for HMI development in the IoT (Internet of Things), Renesas Electronics’ RX72N Envision Kit offers a highly sophisticated and integrated platform for developing applications that require a ...
Read more...Online Tibbo BASIC code generator 29 May 2020, RF Design
, Design Automation
Cody is a template project generator that produces working Tibbo BASIC code from the information provided via a few simple-to-understand configuration screens. This web-based app allows you to quickly ...
Read more...Bourns launches new mobile app 25 March 2020, Electrocomp
, Design Automation
The new Bourns app is now available free to download for iOS and Android at the Apple App Store and at the Google Play Store. Mobile apps are very popular marketing tools these days with over 50 million ...
Read more...Guide for designing GUIs, for novices to experts 29 April 2020
, Design Automation
The TouchGFX team at STMicroelectronics recently published TouchGFX Documentation, a website that targets developers working on their first embedded graphical user interface (GUI) as well as those with ...
Read more...Free PADS software for students and instructors 29 April 2020
, Design Automation
As part of its ongoing investment in higher education, Mentor, a Siemens business, announced that students and instructors can download a free student edition of its premium PADS Professional Design Suite ...
Read more...Embedding a 3D STEP model in a footprint 29 April 2020, EDA Technologies
, Design Automation
Integrating mechanical design workflows into electrical design tools has become a necessary component of today’s successful PCB design processes. But transferring inaccurate design data back and forth ...
Read more...STM32CubeMonitor for runtime variable monitoring 25 March 2020, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
The STM32CubeMonitor family of tools helps to fine-tune and diagnose STM32 applications at runtime by reading and visualising their variables in real time. In addition to specialised versions (power, ...