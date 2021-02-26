The RTK-1010 is a high-performance dual-band GNSS RTK module that is designed for applications requiring centimetre-level positioning accuracy. It adopts a 12 nm manufacturing process and integrates an efficient power management architecture to achieve low power consumption and high sensitivity.
The module supports concurrent reception of GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS to improve the availability and reliability of the RTK (real-time kinematic) solution even in harsh environments. It also supports SBAS (satellite-based augmentation system) and 135-channel GNSS.
Measuring just 10,1 x 9,7 x 2,2 mm, the RTK-1010 features a UART interface, 65 mA current consumption from a 3,1 V to 4,5 V supply and -45°C to +85°C operating temperatures. Typical applications comprise precision agriculture, AGV robotics, V2X/ETC/5G base stations, structural/land monitoring and offshore/marine.
