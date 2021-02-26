MLCCs rated for automotive environments

Syfer/Knowles AEC-Q200 qualified FlexiCap MLCCs (multi-layer chip capacitors) are suitable for harsh automotive environments. These FlexiCap components range up to 1 kV voltage rating for the requirements of modern automotive applications.

The company’s AEC-Q200 MLCC product range includes standard MLCCs, StackiCap MLCCs, open mode and tandem capacitors, and 3-terminal EMI components. These MLCCs operate at temperature ranging from -55ºC to 125ºC. The AEC-Q200 FlexiCap MLCCs feature high reliability, flexible termination and protection from short circuit failures.

Typical applications include DC/DC converters, battery management, PTC heater controllers, DC/AC converters and automotive manufacturers (including those making electric and hybrid electric vehicles).

