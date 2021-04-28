Categories

SMT China Vision Award for CyberOptics’ multi-function system

28 April 2021

CyberOptics was awarded a 2021 SMT China Vision Award in the category of ‘Inspection – SPI’ for its SQ3000 multi-function system for AOI (automatic optical inspection), SPI (solder paste inspection) and CMM (coordinate measuring machine). The award was presented to the company during a ceremony that took place on 21 April 2021 during NEPCON China in Shanghai.

The SQ3000 multi-function system can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, in order to fix what can be found and control what can be measured. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional CMM – in seconds, rather than hours.

Powered by proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology, the 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system offers an optimised combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. The MRS sensor meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components, making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications, particularly high-end and challenging applications with stringent quality requirements.

The machine includes CyberCMM, an extensive software suite for metrology-grade measurements on all critical points and the latest 3D AOI software that provides ultra-fast programming capabilities, auto tuning and enhancements that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimise operator interaction.

For more information contact Truth Electronic Manufacturing, +27 31 822 8555, terence@truthelectronics.co.za, www.truthelectronics.co.za


Tel: +27 31 822 8555
Fax: 086 591 4465
Email: admin@truthelectronics.co.za
www: www.truthelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Truth Electronic Manufacturing


