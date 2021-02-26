Multi-Hall-array sensor for high-precision current sensing

TDK has expanded its Micronas Hall-effect sensor portfolio with the CUR 4000 sensor. Developed for highly accurate current measurements in automotive and industrial applications, it offers non-intrusive, galvanically isolated, contactless current sensing. These features will contribute to the future of high-voltage systems of hybrid and electric vehicles (xEV).
The product is suited for DC and AC measurements and over-current detection in high-power battery monitoring applications and can measure dynamic current ranges up to 2000 A. For these kind of measurement tasks, the CUR 4000 comes with different configurable modes for linear core-based and differential coreless application setups.
In linear modes, a configurable array of Hall elements enables highly accurate measurements for core-based stray-field, robust sensor-module designs. The differential mode enables minimal coreless and stray-field robust system designs without shields. Read-out of the complete Hall array provides an output-offset temperature drift below ±0,05% full scale. Furthermore, the sensor delivers a hysteresis-free output signal. A non-linearity error of ±0,2% and a noise performance of ±0,005% full scale allow precise current measurements with a signal bandwidth of up to 8 kHz.
TDK used proven Hall sensor technology to structure the CUR 4000. Primary characteristics like temperature dependent gain and offset can be adjusted to the magnetic circuitry by programming the non-volatile memory. The sensor is defined as SEooC ASIL-B ready according to ISO 26262, with several on-board diagnostic functions, which builds a basis for current sensor modules with a higher ASIL level using redundancy techniques or a combination with other current sensing technologies.
The CUR 4000 is available in a small eight-pin SOIC8 SMD package for less complex assembly compared to through-hole packages.
