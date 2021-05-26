Component counters on sale until end of June

26 May 2021Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Scienscope, a leading American supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, announced a new promotional sale valid until 30 June 2021, on two of its component management systems: the AXC- 800 III and IMS-100 component counters. They are on sale separately or can be purchased as a bundle for further savings.
Scienscope offers a fully automated solution to help achieve full integration and management of components. Its systems come with a wide range of features to help reduce labour and cost in any factory.
The AXC 800-III is capable of counting components from strips, trays, sticks, 15-inch reels, 13-inch reels, or even four 7-inch reels at the same time. It is easy to use by simply placing the reel and locking the door – the system begins counting automatically and prints a label when it finishes.
The IMS-100 makes incoming material integration easier than ever by reading any type of label with 1D or 2D barcodes and even features OCR (optical character recognition). As time is a critical issue, this machine can read four 7-inch reels simultaneously and the integration begins automatically. A unique ID (internal label) is printed after each reel is removed, making it easier to have traceability down to the component level and to implement a FIFO (first-in first-out) type of production.
Scienscope offers full integration with EMS/ERP platforms in seconds and without error, allowing for production personnel to access the system and know where and which products are available.
Print-and-apply cable labelling machines 26 May 2021, Grafo Wiremarkers Africa t/a Brady South Africa
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
If you’re still using old technology, the time to get work done seems to disappear. Old processes slow you down, rework creates bottlenecks and errors can bring things to a full stop. One of the ways ...
Read more...Efficiently track assets with custom RFID labels 26 May 2021, Grafo Wiremarkers Africa t/a Brady South Africa
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Brady Corporation can design the optimal RFID labelling solution for asset tracking and inventory management to fit any surface. Customisable RFID label components include RFID antennas, chips, optional ...
Read more...SMT China Vision Award for CyberOptics’ multi-function system 28 April 2021, Truth Electronic Manufacturing
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
CyberOptics was awarded a 2021 SMT China Vision Award in the category of ‘Inspection – SPI’ for its SQ3000 multi-function system for AOI (automatic optical inspection), SPI (solder paste inspection) and ...
Read more...Yamaha opens SMT virtual reality showroom 31 March 2021, Truth Electronic Manufacturing
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Robotics’ SMT Section has opened the Yamaha SMT Virtual Reality Showroom, an efficient way to experience the latest technology for electronics assembly, inspection and component handling. ...
Read more...Take an SMT IQ test with Indium’s Dr Lasky 28 April 2021
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation’s Dr Ron Lasky, senior technologist, professor of engineering and director of the Lean Six Sigma programme at Dartmouth College, has created a new SMT IQ Test for new or veteran industry ...
Read more...Strength to the tech industry despite the pandemic 31 March 2021, Omnigo
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
“Although the future seems uncertain, history has shown that through adversity, innovation flourishes. We remain cautiously optimistic about the future of this industry.”
Read more...Complete guide to DIY SMT assembly in your office 31 March 2021, EDA Technologies
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Altium’s Mark Harris, the author of the above-titled article, explains it best in his intro:“I want to share a little secret with you in this article: assembling SMT prototypes boards is not only easy, ...
Read more...IPC releases quintet of new manufacturing standards 31 March 2021
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
IPC has released five new standards since December 2020 to help the electronics manufacturing industry build electronics better. Add these to your library of standards and stay ahead of the competition ...
Read more...Successful solder processing of high-density connector arrays 26 February 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Processing a component onto a printed circuit board (PCB) used to be fairly straightforward. Through-hole products, or a single- or double-row surface mount component with a larger centreline, rarely ...