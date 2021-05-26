Component counters on sale until end of June

Scienscope, a leading American supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, announced a new promotional sale valid until 30 June 2021, on two of its component management systems: the AXC- 800 III and IMS-100 component counters. They are on sale separately or can be purchased as a bundle for further savings.

Scienscope offers a fully automated solution to help achieve full integration and management of components. Its systems come with a wide range of features to help reduce labour and cost in any factory.

The AXC 800-III is capable of counting components from strips, trays, sticks, 15-inch reels, 13-inch reels, or even four 7-inch reels at the same time. It is easy to use by simply placing the reel and locking the door – the system begins counting automatically and prints a label when it finishes.

The IMS-100 makes incoming material integration easier than ever by reading any type of label with 1D or 2D barcodes and even features OCR (optical character recognition). As time is a critical issue, this machine can read four 7-inch reels simultaneously and the integration begins automatically. A unique ID (internal label) is printed after each reel is removed, making it easier to have traceability down to the component level and to implement a FIFO (first-in first-out) type of production.

Scienscope offers full integration with EMS/ERP platforms in seconds and without error, allowing for production personnel to access the system and know where and which products are available.

