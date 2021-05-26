AI starter kit for vision application development

Mouser Electronics is now taking orders for the Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit from Xilinx.
The Kria KV260 allows design engineers with no previous experience in AI development to rapidly implement designs and algorithms onto an FPGA platform. The kit is purpose-built to support accelerated vision applications and is an excellent way for consumer and industrial developers to get up and running in less than an hour with no knowledge of FPGAs or FPGA tools.
The out-of-the-box platform also enables developers to add customisation and differentiation via preferred design environments, at any level of abstraction, from application software to AI model to FPGA design. This kit is the fastest and easiest platform for application development to volume deployment on Kria K26 system-on-modules (SOMs).
The Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit includes multi-camera support for up to eight interfaces, three MIPI sensor interfaces, a USB camera, a built-in ISP component, HDMI DisplayPort outputs and gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0/2.0 connectivity features. The kit also allows developers to extend to any sensor or interface and provides access to the Pmod ecosystem. The KV260 is optimised for vision applications, featuring multi-camera support via ON Semiconductor Imager Access System (IAS) and Raspberry Pi connectors.
