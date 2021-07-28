Categories

Waterproof photoelectric sensors

28 July 2021 Opto-Electronics

Low in cost and high in value, Mini-Eye is a full line of economical, miniature photoelectric sensors for general sensing tasks. These rugged sensors are waterproof and enclosed in high-impact plastic housings for use in hostile environments. They are also immune to indirect ambient light and strobes and are ideal for material handling, sorting, web break detection, counting, inspection, orientation and more.

Mini-Eye sensors offer a selection of through-beam, polarised retroreflective and proximity modes, Class 1 red lasers, infrared (IR) or red LED light sources and a choice of NPN or PNP output transistors. All models are available in front or 18 mm mounting, with quick disconnect or potted cables and operate in either ‘Light ON’ or ‘Dark ON’ sensing modes.


