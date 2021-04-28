Precision resistors for industrial applications

Further reading:

The new B32320Iseries of compact cylindrical DC-link capacitors has been presented by TDK for mounting on PCBs. They are designed for voltages of 450 V d.c. to 1300 V d.c. and cover a capacitance rangeMouser Electronics is now taking orders for the Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit from Xilinx. The Kria KV260 allows design engineers with no previous experience in AI development to rapidly implementFerrite cores manufactured by Cosmo Ferrites are used in numerous applications such as lighting, power conditioning, EMI filtering, ultrasonic equipment and solar inverters. One of the most widelyMouser Electronics is now stocking multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO) vehicular antennas from Laird Connectivity. These rugged high-performance products offer engineers multi-port 4G/LTE, dual-band Wi-FiThe fully revised version 4.0 of TDK’s tried-and-tested Online AlCap Useful Life Calculation Tool for EPCOS aluminium electrolytic capacitors is now available. The tool covers all new high-voltage capacitorsKnowles Precision Devices recently announced the release of a new 100 nF capacitor within its V-Series of single layer capacitors. The part is a high-frequency, wire-bondable single layer capacitor, makingSyfer/Knowles AEC-Q200 qualified FlexiCap MLCCs (multi-layer chip capacitors) are suitable for harsh automotive environments. These FlexiCap components range up to 1 kV voltage rating for the requirementsTDK unveiled its new ACT1210D Series common-mode choke for automotive CAN-FD, which began mass production in April 2021. Automotive LANs (local area networks) are roughly categorised into four systems:Amphenol SV Microwave’s right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies offer true broadband 40 GHz performance and a space saving design. The design reduces stress on solder joints and accommodates .047Kingbright offers a selection of SMD LEDs designed to meet the specifications of many applications. They are most commonly used for portable devices, company consumer electronics, industrial handheld