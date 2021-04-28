Precision resistors for industrial applications

KOA’s existing RN73 precision thin-film resistors will be superseded by the new RN73R series. The new protective coating of the RN73R offers improved moisture resistance and the high heat-resistant metal film element allows higher rated power. This makes the resistors suitable for demanding industrial applications.
The RN73R’s specifications and technical features include:
Cylindrical DC-link capacitors for PCB mounting 23 June 2021, Electrocomp
The new B32320I* series of compact cylindrical DC-link capacitors has been presented by TDK for mounting on PCBs. They are designed for voltages of 450 V d.c. to 1300 V d.c. and cover a capacitance range ...
AI starter kit for vision application development 23 June 2021, TRX Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now taking orders for the Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit from Xilinx.
The Kria KV260 allows design engineers with no previous experience in AI development to rapidly implement ...
Ferrite E cores 23 June 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies
Ferrite cores manufactured by Cosmo Ferrites are used in numerous applications such as lighting, power conditioning, EMI filtering, ultrasonic equipment and solar inverters.
One of the most widely ...
MIMO vehicular antennas 23 June 2021, TRX Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO) vehicular antennas from Laird Connectivity. These rugged high-performance products offer engineers multi-port 4G/LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ...
Useful life calculation tool for EPCOS capacitors 26 May 2021
The fully revised version 4.0 of TDK's tried-and-tested Online AlCap Useful Life Calculation Tool for EPCOS aluminium electrolytic capacitors is now available. The tool covers all new high-voltage capacitors ...
High-frequency 100 nF single layer capacitor 28 April 2021, RF Design
Knowles Precision Devices recently announced the release of a new 100 nF capacitor within its V-Series of single layer capacitors. The part is a high-frequency, wire-bondable single layer capacitor, making ...
MLCCs rated for automotive environments 28 April 2021, TRX Electronics
Syfer/Knowles AEC-Q200 qualified FlexiCap MLCCs (multi-layer chip capacitors) are suitable for harsh automotive environments. These FlexiCap components range up to 1 kV voltage rating for the requirements ...
Common-mode choke for automotive CAN-FD 28 April 2021, Electrocomp
TDK unveiled its new ACT1210D Series common-mode choke for automotive CAN-FD, which began mass production in April 2021.
Automotive LANs (local area networks) are roughly categorised into four systems: ...
Right-angle SMA connectors and assemblies 28 April 2021, TRX Electronics
Amphenol SV Microwave's right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies offer true broadband 40 GHz performance and a space saving design. The design reduces stress on solder joints and accommodates .047 ...
Low-current SMD LEDs 28 April 2021, TRX Electronics
Kingbright offers a selection of SMD LEDs designed to meet the specifications of many applications. They are most commonly used for portable devices, company consumer electronics, industrial handheld