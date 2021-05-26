Wireless module for high-speed 5G connectivity

28 July 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Fibocom recently announced the joint release of the FM350 5G wireless module. By partnering with Intel and MediaTek, Fibocom’s FM350 is designed to offer high-speed 5G wireless connectivity for better PC platform support and user experiences.

Based on the MediaTek T700 chipset platform, the module supports the 5G NR sub-6 GHz band with up to 4,67 Gbps downlink and 1,25 Gbps uplink speeds. Supporting 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the FM350 is backward-compatible with LTE/WCDMA network standards, which helps to reduce complexity in end-product configuration.

The FM350 supports Windows, Linux and Chrome operating systems. Designed in a standard M.2 form factor, the module has various interfaces including PCIe 3.0, USIM, I2C, body SAR, MIPI tuner, tuneable antenna and more. In addition, it has a built-in eSIM, giving end users the flexibility to select carrier profiles. It also supports GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo.

The Fibocom FM350 module is globally certified by regional regulatory bodies, mainstream carriers, industry institutions and has obtained approval from several technical certification laboratories.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000 , sales@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





